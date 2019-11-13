District 5A-3
Team (Dpts) DW-DL W-L PF PA
z-T.Edison (75) 7-0 9-1 352 104
x-McAlester (48) 5-2 5-4 259 187
x-T.Kelley (32) 5-2 6-4 308 221
x-Coweta (27) 4-3 5-5 280 220
Ada (1) 3-4 4-5 156 145
Durant (-16) 3-4 3-7 173 284
Glenpool (-62) 1-6 2-8 130 279
T.Hale (-105) 0-7 2-8 109 390
Last week’s results
Coweta 41, Glenpool 22
T.Edison 16, Ada 14
Durant 45, T.Hale 0
McAlester 35, T.Kelley 19
This week’s games
Coweta at Tahlequah
T.Kelley at Collinsville
Pryor at T.Edison
Claremore at McAlester
z-denotes District champ
x-denotes made playoffs
COWETA STATISTICS
(Season through 10 games)
Rushing: Piper Pennington 71-374 yards 3 TDs.
Mason Ford 38-351 yards 4 TDs.
Gage Hamm 122-275 yards 6 TDs.
Gunnar McCollough 11-141 yards 2 TDs.
Passing: Gage Hamm 130-193-7, 1,866 yards 16 TDs.
Receiving: Blake Lair 25-308 yards 4 TDs.
Gunnar McCollough 27-495 yards 3 TDs.
Mason Ford 39-573 yards 7 TDs.
Wesley Spohn 17-181 yards 1 TD.
Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 13-400 yards 1 TD.
Na’Kylan Starks 3-108 1 TD.
4A-3
z-Bristow (90) 7-0 9-1 370 131
x-Wagoner (75) 6-1 8-2 447 161
x-Grove (4) 4-3 5-5 223 260
x-Cleveland (11) 4-3 6-4 249 218
Oologah (5) 3-4 5-5 353 279
Catoosa (-37) 3-4 3-7 157 295
T.McLain (-83) 1-6 3-7 126 321
Miami (-80) 0-7 1-9 190 384
Last week’s results
Wagoner 40, Cleveland 13
Grove 34, T.McLain 6
Bristow 43, Miami 23
Oologah 64, Catoosa 27
This week’s games
Fort Gibson at Wagoner
Grove at Sallisaw
Cleveland at Poteau
Broken Bow at Bristow
z-denotes District champ
x-denotes made playoffs
WAGONER STATISTICS
(Season through 10 games)
Rushing: Braden Drake 103 carries 746 yards 11 TDs.
Chochee Watson 74-420 yards 16 TDs.
Sawyer Jones 54-297-6 TDs.
Passing: Sawyer Jones 99-169-8 1,627 yards 16 TDs.
Receiving: Chase Nanni 34 receptions 730 yards 10 TDs.
Jaden Snyder 22-270 yards 2 TDs.
Nunu Clayton 6-146 yards 2 TDs.
Drew Mills 6-104 yards 1 TD.
Tackles (through 9 games): Trey Gause 85, Isaac Smith 84, Kaden Charboneau 69, Nunu Clayton 47, Braden Drake 37, Chase Nanni 32, Haeden Schoolcraft 26.
Interceptions: Kaden Charboneau 2, Drew Mills 1, Brian Trimble 1, Jamon Davis 1, Jaden Snyder 1, Trey Gause 1.
A-8
z-Gore (85) 6-0 9-1 306 113
x-Sallisaw Central (58) 5-1 7-2 372 238
x-Savanna (-14) 3-3 4-5 123 217
x-Warner (2) 3-3 4-6 140 181
Porter (-20) 2-4 3-7 192 295
Hulbert (-21) 2-4 4-6 194 227
Talihina (-90) 0-6 0-9 146 382
Last week’s results
Porter open
Gore 33, Sallisaw Central 6
Warner 35, Talihina 20
Hulbert 18, Savanna 6
This week’s games
Wewoka at Sallisaw Central
Warner at Stroud
Savanna at Wayne
Konawa at Gore
z-denotes District champ
x-denotes made playoff