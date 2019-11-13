American-Tribune (copy)

District 5A-3

Team (Dpts) DW-DL W-L PF PA

z-T.Edison (75) 7-0 9-1 352 104

x-McAlester (48) 5-2 5-4 259 187

x-T.Kelley (32) 5-2 6-4 308 221

x-Coweta (27) 4-3 5-5 280 220

Ada (1) 3-4 4-5 156 145

Durant (-16) 3-4 3-7 173 284

Glenpool (-62) 1-6 2-8 130 279

T.Hale (-105) 0-7 2-8 109 390

Last week’s results

Coweta 41, Glenpool 22

T.Edison 16, Ada 14

Durant 45, T.Hale 0

McAlester 35, T.Kelley 19

This week’s games

Coweta at Tahlequah

T.Kelley at Collinsville

Pryor at T.Edison

Claremore at McAlester

z-denotes District champ

x-denotes made playoffs

COWETA STATISTICS

(Season through 10 games)

Rushing: Piper Pennington 71-374 yards 3 TDs.

Mason Ford 38-351 yards 4 TDs.

Gage Hamm 122-275 yards 6 TDs.

Gunnar McCollough 11-141 yards 2 TDs.

Passing: Gage Hamm 130-193-7, 1,866 yards 16 TDs.

Receiving: Blake Lair 25-308 yards 4 TDs.

Gunnar McCollough 27-495 yards 3 TDs.

Mason Ford 39-573 yards 7 TDs.

Wesley Spohn 17-181 yards 1 TD.

Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 13-400 yards 1 TD.

Na’Kylan Starks 3-108 1 TD.

4A-3

z-Bristow (90) 7-0 9-1 370 131

x-Wagoner (75) 6-1 8-2 447 161

x-Grove (4) 4-3 5-5 223 260

x-Cleveland (11) 4-3 6-4 249 218

Oologah (5) 3-4 5-5 353 279

Catoosa (-37) 3-4 3-7 157 295

T.McLain (-83) 1-6 3-7 126 321

Miami (-80) 0-7 1-9 190 384

Last week’s results

Wagoner 40, Cleveland 13

Grove 34, T.McLain 6

Bristow 43, Miami 23

Oologah 64, Catoosa 27

This week’s games

Fort Gibson at Wagoner

Grove at Sallisaw

Cleveland at Poteau

Broken Bow at Bristow

z-denotes District champ

x-denotes made playoffs

WAGONER STATISTICS

(Season through 10 games)

Rushing: Braden Drake 103 carries 746 yards 11 TDs.

Chochee Watson 74-420 yards 16 TDs.

Sawyer Jones 54-297-6 TDs.

Passing: Sawyer Jones 99-169-8 1,627 yards 16 TDs.

Receiving: Chase Nanni 34 receptions 730 yards 10 TDs.

Jaden Snyder 22-270 yards 2 TDs.

Nunu Clayton 6-146 yards 2 TDs.

Drew Mills 6-104 yards 1 TD.

Tackles (through 9 games): Trey Gause 85, Isaac Smith 84, Kaden Charboneau 69, Nunu Clayton 47, Braden Drake 37, Chase Nanni 32, Haeden Schoolcraft 26.

Interceptions: Kaden Charboneau 2, Drew Mills 1, Brian Trimble 1, Jamon Davis 1, Jaden Snyder 1, Trey Gause 1.

A-8

z-Gore (85) 6-0 9-1 306 113

x-Sallisaw Central (58) 5-1 7-2 372 238

x-Savanna (-14) 3-3 4-5 123 217

x-Warner (2) 3-3 4-6 140 181

Porter (-20) 2-4 3-7 192 295

Hulbert (-21) 2-4 4-6 194 227

Talihina (-90) 0-6 0-9 146 382

Last week’s results

Porter open

Gore 33, Sallisaw Central 6

Warner 35, Talihina 20

Hulbert 18, Savanna 6

This week’s games

Wewoka at Sallisaw Central

Warner at Stroud

Savanna at Wayne

Konawa at Gore

z-denotes District champ

x-denotes made playoff

