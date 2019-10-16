District 5A-3
Team DW-DL W-L PF PA
T.Edison 3-0 5-1 212 62
Ada 2-1 3-2 100 95
Coweta 2-1 3-3 129 112
T.Kelley 2-1 3-3 194 136
T.Hale 1-2 3-3 150 144
Glenpool 1-2 2-4 75 117
McAlester 1-2 1-4 71 180
Durant 0-3 0-6 66 214
Last week’s results
T.Edison 22, Coweta 21
Ada 9, Glenpool 7
T.Kelley 48, Durant 21
T.Hale 55, McAlester 0
This week’s games (all Oct. 17)
x-McAlester at Coweta
x-Durant at Ada
x-T.Kelley at Glenpool
x-T.Hale at T.Edison
x-denotes District game
COWETA STATISTICS
(Season)
Rushing: Piper Pennington 46-256 yards 1 TD.
Mason Ford 13-101 yards 1 TD.
Gage Hamm 65-138 yards 4 TDs.
Passing: Gage Hamm 75-112-4, 1,124 yards 9 TDs.
Receiving: Blake Lair 18-219 yards 3 TDs.
Gunnar McCollough 16-280 yards 0 TD.
Mason Ford 20-381 yards 5 TDs.
Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 5-127 0 TD.
4A-3
Wagoner 3-0 5-1 307 99
Bristow 3-0 5-1 218 85
Cleveland 2-1 4-2 149 132
Catoosa 2-1 2-4 88 168
Oologah 1-2 3-3 177 166
Grove 1-2 2-4 111 159
T.McLain 0-3 2-4 84 168
Miami 0-3 1-5 113 195
Last week’s results
Wagoner 76, Miami 6
Bristow 36, Cleveland 5
Catoosa 18, Grove 17
Oologah 49, T.McLain 14
This week’s games (All Oct. 17)
x-Oologah at Wagoner
x-T.McLain at Miami
x-Cleveland at Catoosa
x-Bristow at Grove
x-denotes District game
WAGONER STATISTICS
(Season through 6 games)
Rushing: Braden Drake 62 carries 451 yards 7 TDs.
Chochee Watson 49-308 yards 9 TDs. Sawyer Jones 28-198-5 TDs.
Passing: Sawyer Jones 59-99-7 1,051 yards 11 TDs.
Receiving: Chase Nanni 22 receptions 528 yards 7 TDs.
Drew Mills 4-63 yards 1 TD.
Jaden Snyder 13-146 yards 0 TD.
Tackles (through 4 games): Isaac Smith 42, Trey Gause 40, Haeden Schoolcraft 26, Kaden Charboneau 23.
A-8
Gore 3-0 6-1 213 94
Sallisaw Central 2-0 4-1 200 139
Porter 2-1 3-4 148 198
Savanna 1-1 2-3 62 138
Hulbert 1-2 3-4 170 170
Warner 0-2 1-5 73 140
Talihina 0-3 0-5 64 217
Last week’s results
Gore 35, Porter 0
Hulbert 53, Talihina 20
Sal. Central open
Savanna 14, Warner 6
This week’s games (All Oct. 17)
x-Porter at Savanna
x-Talihina at Sal. Central
Hulbert open
x-Gore at Warner
x-denotes District game
PORTER STATISTICS
(Versus Talihina Oct. 4)
Rushing: Bo Tramel 9-61 yards 1 TD.
George Collins 18-132 yards 1 TD.
Passing: Bo Tramel 5-10-0 131 yards 2 TDs.
Receiving: Cortez Broadnax 3-87 yards 2 TD.
Tackles: Garrett Todd 14, Jackson Cole 7 plus 2 pass break-ups.