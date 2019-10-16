American-Tribune (copy)

District 5A-3

Team DW-DL W-L PF PA

T.Edison 3-0 5-1 212 62

Ada 2-1 3-2 100 95

Coweta 2-1 3-3 129 112

T.Kelley 2-1 3-3 194 136

T.Hale 1-2 3-3 150 144

Glenpool 1-2 2-4 75 117

McAlester 1-2 1-4 71 180

Durant 0-3 0-6 66 214

Last week’s results

T.Edison 22, Coweta 21

Ada 9, Glenpool 7

T.Kelley 48, Durant 21

T.Hale 55, McAlester 0

This week’s games (all Oct. 17)

x-McAlester at Coweta

x-Durant at Ada

x-T.Kelley at Glenpool

x-T.Hale at T.Edison

x-denotes District game

COWETA STATISTICS

(Season)

Rushing: Piper Pennington 46-256 yards 1 TD.

Mason Ford 13-101 yards 1 TD.

Gage Hamm 65-138 yards 4 TDs.

Passing: Gage Hamm 75-112-4, 1,124 yards 9 TDs.

Receiving: Blake Lair 18-219 yards 3 TDs.

Gunnar McCollough 16-280 yards 0 TD.

Mason Ford 20-381 yards 5 TDs.

Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 5-127 0 TD.

4A-3

Wagoner 3-0 5-1 307 99

Bristow 3-0 5-1 218 85

Cleveland 2-1 4-2 149 132

Catoosa 2-1 2-4 88 168

Oologah 1-2 3-3 177 166

Grove 1-2 2-4 111 159

T.McLain 0-3 2-4 84 168

Miami 0-3 1-5 113 195

Last week’s results

Wagoner 76, Miami 6

Bristow 36, Cleveland 5

Catoosa 18, Grove 17

Oologah 49, T.McLain 14

This week’s games (All Oct. 17)

x-Oologah at Wagoner

x-T.McLain at Miami

x-Cleveland at Catoosa

x-Bristow at Grove

x-denotes District game

WAGONER STATISTICS

(Season through 6 games)

Rushing: Braden Drake 62 carries 451 yards 7 TDs.

Chochee Watson 49-308 yards 9 TDs. Sawyer Jones 28-198-5 TDs.

Passing: Sawyer Jones 59-99-7 1,051 yards 11 TDs.

Receiving: Chase Nanni 22 receptions 528 yards 7 TDs.

Drew Mills 4-63 yards 1 TD.

Jaden Snyder 13-146 yards 0 TD.

Tackles (through 4 games): Isaac Smith 42, Trey Gause 40, Haeden Schoolcraft 26, Kaden Charboneau 23.

A-8

Gore 3-0 6-1 213 94

Sallisaw Central 2-0 4-1 200 139

Porter 2-1 3-4 148 198

Savanna 1-1 2-3 62 138

Hulbert 1-2 3-4 170 170

Warner 0-2 1-5 73 140

Talihina 0-3 0-5 64 217

Last week’s results

Gore 35, Porter 0

Hulbert 53, Talihina 20

Sal. Central open

Savanna 14, Warner 6

This week’s games (All Oct. 17)

x-Porter at Savanna

x-Talihina at Sal. Central

Hulbert open

x-Gore at Warner

x-denotes District game

PORTER STATISTICS

(Versus Talihina Oct. 4)

Rushing: Bo Tramel 9-61 yards 1 TD.

George Collins 18-132 yards 1 TD.

Passing: Bo Tramel 5-10-0 131 yards 2 TDs.

Receiving: Cortez Broadnax 3-87 yards 2 TD.

Tackles: Garrett Todd 14, Jackson Cole 7 plus 2 pass break-ups.

