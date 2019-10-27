American-Tribune (copy)

District 5A-3

Team (Dpts) DW-DL W-L PF PA

T.Edison (58) 5-0 7-1 287 83

T.Kelley (44) 4-1 5-3 248 148

Coweta (15) 3-2 4-4 201 157

McAlester (18) 3-2 3-4 184 168

Ada (-12) 2-3 3-4 100 123

Durant (-16) 2-3 2-6 121 235

Glenpool (-32) 1-4 2-6 108 198

T.Hale (-75) 0-5 2-6 103 303

Last week’s results

Coweta 54, T.Hale 0

Durant 41, Glenpool 21

T.Kelley 14, Ada 0

T.Edison 25, McAlester 13

This week’s games

x-T.Kelley at Coweta

x-Glenpool at McAlester

x-Ada at T.Hale

x-Durant at T.Edison

x-denotes District game

COWETA STATISTICS

(Season)

Rushing: Piper Pennington 60-304 yards 2 TDs.

Mason Ford 22-137 yards 1 TD.

Gage Hamm 91-164 yards 4 TDs.

Passing: Gage Hamm 99-152-7, 1,443 yards 16 TDs.

Receiving: Blake Lair 19-227 yards 3 TDs.

Gunnar McCollough 22-357 yards 3 TDs.

Mason Ford 29-482 yards 7 TDs.

Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 11-283 0 TD.

4A-3

Bristow(75) 5-0 7-1 294 108

Wagoner (45) 4-1 6-2 352 148

Cleveland (11) 3-2 5-3 184 159

Catoosa (-7) 3-2 3-5 130 189

Oologah (-3) 2-3 4-4 254 210

Grove (-18) 2-3 3-5 147 219

T.McLain (-53) 1-4 3-5 120 232

Miami (-50) 0-5 1-7 148 289

Last week’s results

Bristow 30, Wagoner 7

Grove 20, Cleveland 14

Catoosa 35, T.McLain 0

Oologah 58, Miami 6

This week’s games

x-T.McLain at Wagoner

x-Bristow at Catoosa

x-Cleveland at Miami

x-Oologah at Grove

x-denotes District game

WAGONER STATISTICS

(Season through 7 games)

Rushing: Braden Drake 74 carries 563 yards 9 TDs.

Chochee Watson 60-338 yards 11 TDs.

Sawyer Jones 39-257-5 TDs.

Passing: Sawyer Jones 80-136-8 1,347 yards 13 TDs.

Receiving: Chase Nanni 25 receptions 593 yards 8 TDs.

Drew Mills 4-63 yards 1 TD.

Jaden Snyder 19-212 yards 0 TD.

Tackles (through 6 games): Trey Gause 65, Isaac Smith 57, Kaden Charboneau 40, Haeden Schoolcraft 26.

Interceptions: Drew Mills 1, Brian Trimble 1, Jamon Davis 1, Kaden Charboneau 1, Jaden Snyder 1.

A-8

Gore (55) 4-0 7-1 234 100

Sallisaw Central (58) 4-0 6-1 308 177

Savanna (13) 3-1 4-3 110 160

Porter (-5) 2-3 3-6 164 237

Hulbert (-25) 1-3 3-5 176 213

Warner (-21) 1-3 2-6 97 161

Talihina (-75) 0-5 0-7 102 309

Last week’s results

Warner 18, Porter 0

Gore open

Sal. Central 43, Hulbert 6

Savanna 27, Talihina 6

This week’s games

x-Porter at Sal. Central

x-Gore at Savanna

Talihina at Stigler JV (Thurs.)

x-Hulbert at Warner

x-denotes District game

PORTER STATISTICS

Unavailable.

