District 5A-3
Team (Dpts) DW-DL W-L PF PA
T.Edison (58) 5-0 7-1 287 83
T.Kelley (44) 4-1 5-3 248 148
Coweta (15) 3-2 4-4 201 157
McAlester (18) 3-2 3-4 184 168
Ada (-12) 2-3 3-4 100 123
Durant (-16) 2-3 2-6 121 235
Glenpool (-32) 1-4 2-6 108 198
T.Hale (-75) 0-5 2-6 103 303
Last week’s results
Coweta 54, T.Hale 0
Durant 41, Glenpool 21
T.Kelley 14, Ada 0
T.Edison 25, McAlester 13
This week’s games
x-T.Kelley at Coweta
x-Glenpool at McAlester
x-Ada at T.Hale
x-Durant at T.Edison
x-denotes District game
COWETA STATISTICS
(Season)
Rushing: Piper Pennington 60-304 yards 2 TDs.
Mason Ford 22-137 yards 1 TD.
Gage Hamm 91-164 yards 4 TDs.
Passing: Gage Hamm 99-152-7, 1,443 yards 16 TDs.
Receiving: Blake Lair 19-227 yards 3 TDs.
Gunnar McCollough 22-357 yards 3 TDs.
Mason Ford 29-482 yards 7 TDs.
Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 11-283 0 TD.
4A-3
Bristow(75) 5-0 7-1 294 108
Wagoner (45) 4-1 6-2 352 148
Cleveland (11) 3-2 5-3 184 159
Catoosa (-7) 3-2 3-5 130 189
Oologah (-3) 2-3 4-4 254 210
Grove (-18) 2-3 3-5 147 219
T.McLain (-53) 1-4 3-5 120 232
Miami (-50) 0-5 1-7 148 289
Last week’s results
Bristow 30, Wagoner 7
Grove 20, Cleveland 14
Catoosa 35, T.McLain 0
Oologah 58, Miami 6
This week’s games
x-T.McLain at Wagoner
x-Bristow at Catoosa
x-Cleveland at Miami
x-Oologah at Grove
x-denotes District game
WAGONER STATISTICS
(Season through 7 games)
Rushing: Braden Drake 74 carries 563 yards 9 TDs.
Chochee Watson 60-338 yards 11 TDs.
Sawyer Jones 39-257-5 TDs.
Passing: Sawyer Jones 80-136-8 1,347 yards 13 TDs.
Receiving: Chase Nanni 25 receptions 593 yards 8 TDs.
Drew Mills 4-63 yards 1 TD.
Jaden Snyder 19-212 yards 0 TD.
Tackles (through 6 games): Trey Gause 65, Isaac Smith 57, Kaden Charboneau 40, Haeden Schoolcraft 26.
Interceptions: Drew Mills 1, Brian Trimble 1, Jamon Davis 1, Kaden Charboneau 1, Jaden Snyder 1.
A-8
Gore (55) 4-0 7-1 234 100
Sallisaw Central (58) 4-0 6-1 308 177
Savanna (13) 3-1 4-3 110 160
Porter (-5) 2-3 3-6 164 237
Hulbert (-25) 1-3 3-5 176 213
Warner (-21) 1-3 2-6 97 161
Talihina (-75) 0-5 0-7 102 309
Last week’s results
Warner 18, Porter 0
Gore open
Sal. Central 43, Hulbert 6
Savanna 27, Talihina 6
This week’s games
x-Porter at Sal. Central
x-Gore at Savanna
Talihina at Stigler JV (Thurs.)
x-Hulbert at Warner
x-denotes District game
PORTER STATISTICS
Unavailable.