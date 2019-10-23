District 5A-3
Team (Dpts) DW-DL W-L PF PA
T.Edison (46) 4-0 6-1 262 70
T.Kelley (30) 3-1 4-3 234 148
McAlester (30) 3-1 3-3 171 143
Coweta (0) 2-2 3-4 147 157
Ada (2) 2-2 3-3 100 109
Durant (-31) 1-3 1-6 80 214
Glenpool (-17) 1-3 2-5 87 157
T.Hale (-60) 0-4 2-5 103 249
Last week’s results
McAlester 45, Coweta 18
Durant 14, Ada 0
T.Kelley 40, Glenpool 12
T.Edison 50, T.Hale 8
This week’s games
x-Coweta at T.Hale
x-Glenpool at Durant
x-Ada at T.Kelley
x-T.Edison at McAlester
x-denotes District game
COWETA STATISTICS
(Season)
Rushing: Piper Pennington 56-267 yards 1 TD.
Mason Ford 21-119 yards 1 TD.
Gage Hamm 88-155 yards 4 TDs.
Passing: Gage Hamm 96-144-7, 1,324 yards 11 TDs.
Receiving: Blake Lair 19-227 yards 3 TDs.
Gunnar McCollough 21-344 yards 2 TDs.
Mason Ford 28-445 yards 6 TDs.
Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 11-283 0 TD.
4A-3
Wagoner 3-0 5-1 307 99
Bristow 3-0 5-1 218 85
Cleveland 2-1 4-2 149 132
Catoosa 2-1 2-4 88 168
Oologah 1-2 3-3 177 166
Grove 1-2 2-4 111 159
T.McLain 0-3 2-4 84 168
Miami 0-3 1-5 113 195
Last week’s results
Wagoner 38, Oologah 19
Bristow 46, Grove 16
Cleveland 21, Catoosa 7
T.McLain 36, Miami 29
This week’s games
x-Wagoner at Bristow
x-Catoosa at T.McLain
x-Miami at Oologah
x-Grove at Cleveland
x-denotes District game
WAGONER STATISTICS
(Season through 7 games)
Rushing: Braden Drake 74 carries 563 yards 9 TDs.
Chochee Watson 60-338 yards 11 TDs.
Sawyer Jones 39-257-5 TDs.
Passing: Sawyer Jones 70-118-7 1,195 yards 12 TDs.
Receiving: Chase Nanni 25 receptions 593 yards 8 TDs.
Drew Mills 4-63 yards 1 TD.
Jaden Snyder 19-212 yards 0 TD.
Tackles (through 6 games): Trey Gause 65, Isaac Smith 57, Kaden Charboneau 40, Haeden Schoolcraft 26.
Interceptions: Drew Mills 1, Brian Trimble 1, Jamon Davis 1, Kaden Charboneau 1, Jaden Snyder 1.
A-8
Gore (55) 4-0 7-1 234 100
Sallisaw Central (43) 3-0 5-1 265 171
Savanna (-2) 2-1 3-3 83 154
Porter (10) 2-2 3-5 164 219
Hulbert (-10) 1-2 3-4 170 170
Warner (-36) 0-3 1-6 79 161
Talihina (-60) 0-4 0-6 96 282
Last week’s results
Savanna 21, Porter 16
Hulbert open
Sal. Central 65, Talihina 32
Gore 21, Warner 6
This week’s games
x-Warner at Porter
x-Savanna at Talihina
Gore open
x-Sal. Central at Hulbert (Thurs.)
x-denotes District game
PORTER STATISTICS
Unavailable.