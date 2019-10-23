American-Tribune (copy)

District 5A-3

Team (Dpts) DW-DL W-L PF PA

T.Edison (46) 4-0 6-1 262 70

T.Kelley (30) 3-1 4-3 234 148

McAlester (30) 3-1 3-3 171 143

Coweta (0) 2-2 3-4 147 157

Ada (2) 2-2 3-3 100 109

Durant (-31) 1-3 1-6 80 214

Glenpool (-17) 1-3 2-5 87 157

T.Hale (-60) 0-4 2-5 103 249

Last week’s results

McAlester 45, Coweta 18

Durant 14, Ada 0

T.Kelley 40, Glenpool 12

T.Edison 50, T.Hale 8

This week’s games

x-Coweta at T.Hale

x-Glenpool at Durant

x-Ada at T.Kelley

x-T.Edison at McAlester

x-denotes District game

COWETA STATISTICS

(Season)

Rushing: Piper Pennington 56-267 yards 1 TD.

Mason Ford 21-119 yards 1 TD.

Gage Hamm 88-155 yards 4 TDs.

Passing: Gage Hamm 96-144-7, 1,324 yards 11 TDs.

Receiving: Blake Lair 19-227 yards 3 TDs.

Gunnar McCollough 21-344 yards 2 TDs.

Mason Ford 28-445 yards 6 TDs.

Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 11-283 0 TD.

4A-3

Wagoner 3-0 5-1 307 99

Bristow 3-0 5-1 218 85

Cleveland 2-1 4-2 149 132

Catoosa 2-1 2-4 88 168

Oologah 1-2 3-3 177 166

Grove 1-2 2-4 111 159

T.McLain 0-3 2-4 84 168

Miami 0-3 1-5 113 195

Last week’s results

Wagoner 38, Oologah 19

Bristow 46, Grove 16

Cleveland 21, Catoosa 7

T.McLain 36, Miami 29

This week’s games

x-Wagoner at Bristow

x-Catoosa at T.McLain

x-Miami at Oologah

x-Grove at Cleveland

x-denotes District game

WAGONER STATISTICS

(Season through 7 games)

Rushing: Braden Drake 74 carries 563 yards 9 TDs.

Chochee Watson 60-338 yards 11 TDs.

Sawyer Jones 39-257-5 TDs.

Passing: Sawyer Jones 70-118-7 1,195 yards 12 TDs.

Receiving: Chase Nanni 25 receptions 593 yards 8 TDs.

Drew Mills 4-63 yards 1 TD.

Jaden Snyder 19-212 yards 0 TD.

Tackles (through 6 games): Trey Gause 65, Isaac Smith 57, Kaden Charboneau 40, Haeden Schoolcraft 26.

Interceptions: Drew Mills 1, Brian Trimble 1, Jamon Davis 1, Kaden Charboneau 1, Jaden Snyder 1.

A-8

Gore (55) 4-0 7-1 234 100

Sallisaw Central (43) 3-0 5-1 265 171

Savanna (-2) 2-1 3-3 83 154

Porter (10) 2-2 3-5 164 219

Hulbert (-10) 1-2 3-4 170 170

Warner (-36) 0-3 1-6 79 161

Talihina (-60) 0-4 0-6 96 282

Last week’s results

Savanna 21, Porter 16

Hulbert open

Sal. Central 65, Talihina 32

Gore 21, Warner 6

This week’s games

x-Warner at Porter

x-Savanna at Talihina

Gore open

x-Sal. Central at Hulbert (Thurs.)

x-denotes District game

PORTER STATISTICS

Unavailable.

