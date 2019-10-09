American-Tribune (copy)

District 5A-3

Team DW-DL W-L PF PA

Coweta 2-0 3-2 108 90

T.Edison 2-0 4-1 190 41

Ada 1-1 2-2 91 88

Glenpool 1-1 2-3 68 108

T.Kelley 1-1 2-3 146 115

McAlester 1-1 1-3 71 125

T.Hale 0-2 2-3 95 144

Durant 0-2 0-5 45 166

Last week’s results

Coweta 33, Durant 16

Ada 42, McAlester 26

T.Edison 33, T.Kelley 14

Glenpool 22, T.Hale 0

This week’s games

x-T.Edison at Coweta

x-Durant at T.Kelley

x-Ada at Glenpool

x-T.Hale at McAlester

x-denotes District game.

COWETA STATISTICS

(Season — through 5 games)

Rushing: Piper Pennington 46-256 yards 1 TD.

Mason Ford 13-101 yards 1 TD.

Gage Hamm 65-138 yards 4 TDs.

Passing: Gage Hamm 60-89-4, 794 yards 7 TDs.

Receiving: Blake Lair 17-198 yards 3 TDs.

Gunnar McCollough 13-239 yards 0 TD.

Mason Ford 13-173 yards 3 TDs.

Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 5-127 0 TD.

4A-3

Wagoner 2-0 4-1 231 93

Bristow 2-0 4-1 182 80

Cleveland 2-0 4-1 144 96

Grove 1-1 2-3 94 141

Catoosa 1-1 1-4 70 151

Oologah 0-2 2-3 128 152

T.McLain 0-2 2-3 70 119

Miami 0-2 1-4 107 119

Last week’s results

Wagoner 49, Grove 10

Cleveland 41, T.McLain 20

Catoosa 26, Miami 20

Bristow 45, Oologah 21

This week’s games

x-Wagoner at Miami

x-Oologah at T.McLain

x-Catoosa at Grove

x-Cleveland at Bristow

x-denotes District game.

WAGONER STATISTICS

(Season through 5 games)

Rushing: Braden Drake 55 carries 371 yards 5 TDs.

Chochee Watson 43-236 yards 7 TDs. Sawyer Jones 25-168-5 TDs.

Passing: Sawyer Jones 48-85-6 802 yards 9 TDs.

Receiving: Chase Nanni 18 receptions 392 yards 5 TDs.

Drew Mills 4-63 yards 1 TD.

Jaden Snyder 11-124 yards 0 TD.

Tackles (through 4 games): Isaac Smith 42, Trey Gause 40, Haeden Schoolcraft 26, Kaden Charboneau 23.

A-8

Porter 2-0 3-3 148 163

Gore 2-0 5-1 178 94

Sallisaw Central 2-0 4-1 200 139

Savanna 0-0 1-3 48 132

Warner 0-1 1-4 67 126

Hulbert 0-2 2-4 117 150

Talihina 0-2 0-4 44 164

Last week’s results

Porter 34, Talihina 18

Gore 28, Hulbert 18

Sal. Central 47, Savanna 20

OKC Patriots 24, Warner 14

This week’s games

x-Porter at Gore

Sal. Central open

x-Hulbert at Talihina

x-denotes District game.

PORTER STATISTICS

(Versus Talihina)

Rushing: GBo Tramel 9-61 yards 1 TD.

George Collins 18-132 yards 1 TD.

Passing: Bo Tramel 5-10-0 131 yards 2 TDs.

Receiving: Cortez Broadnax 3-87 yards 2 TD.

Tackles: Garrett Todd 14, Jackson Cole 7 plus 2 pass break-ups.

