District 5A-3
Team DW-DL W-L PF PA
Coweta 2-0 3-2 108 90
T.Edison 2-0 4-1 190 41
Ada 1-1 2-2 91 88
Glenpool 1-1 2-3 68 108
T.Kelley 1-1 2-3 146 115
McAlester 1-1 1-3 71 125
T.Hale 0-2 2-3 95 144
Durant 0-2 0-5 45 166
Last week’s results
Coweta 33, Durant 16
Ada 42, McAlester 26
T.Edison 33, T.Kelley 14
Glenpool 22, T.Hale 0
This week’s games
x-T.Edison at Coweta
x-Durant at T.Kelley
x-Ada at Glenpool
x-T.Hale at McAlester
x-denotes District game.
COWETA STATISTICS
(Season — through 5 games)
Rushing: Piper Pennington 46-256 yards 1 TD.
Mason Ford 13-101 yards 1 TD.
Gage Hamm 65-138 yards 4 TDs.
Passing: Gage Hamm 60-89-4, 794 yards 7 TDs.
Receiving: Blake Lair 17-198 yards 3 TDs.
Gunnar McCollough 13-239 yards 0 TD.
Mason Ford 13-173 yards 3 TDs.
Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 5-127 0 TD.
4A-3
Wagoner 2-0 4-1 231 93
Bristow 2-0 4-1 182 80
Cleveland 2-0 4-1 144 96
Grove 1-1 2-3 94 141
Catoosa 1-1 1-4 70 151
Oologah 0-2 2-3 128 152
T.McLain 0-2 2-3 70 119
Miami 0-2 1-4 107 119
Last week’s results
Wagoner 49, Grove 10
Cleveland 41, T.McLain 20
Catoosa 26, Miami 20
Bristow 45, Oologah 21
This week’s games
x-Wagoner at Miami
x-Oologah at T.McLain
x-Catoosa at Grove
x-Cleveland at Bristow
x-denotes District game.
WAGONER STATISTICS
(Season through 5 games)
Rushing: Braden Drake 55 carries 371 yards 5 TDs.
Chochee Watson 43-236 yards 7 TDs. Sawyer Jones 25-168-5 TDs.
Passing: Sawyer Jones 48-85-6 802 yards 9 TDs.
Receiving: Chase Nanni 18 receptions 392 yards 5 TDs.
Drew Mills 4-63 yards 1 TD.
Jaden Snyder 11-124 yards 0 TD.
Tackles (through 4 games): Isaac Smith 42, Trey Gause 40, Haeden Schoolcraft 26, Kaden Charboneau 23.
A-8
Porter 2-0 3-3 148 163
Gore 2-0 5-1 178 94
Sallisaw Central 2-0 4-1 200 139
Savanna 0-0 1-3 48 132
Warner 0-1 1-4 67 126
Hulbert 0-2 2-4 117 150
Talihina 0-2 0-4 44 164
Last week’s results
Porter 34, Talihina 18
Gore 28, Hulbert 18
Sal. Central 47, Savanna 20
OKC Patriots 24, Warner 14
This week’s games
x-Porter at Gore
Sal. Central open
x-Hulbert at Talihina
x-denotes District game.
PORTER STATISTICS
(Versus Talihina)
Rushing: GBo Tramel 9-61 yards 1 TD.
George Collins 18-132 yards 1 TD.
Passing: Bo Tramel 5-10-0 131 yards 2 TDs.
Receiving: Cortez Broadnax 3-87 yards 2 TD.
Tackles: Garrett Todd 14, Jackson Cole 7 plus 2 pass break-ups.