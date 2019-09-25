American-Tribune (copy)

District 5A-3

Team DW-DL W-L PF PA

T.Edison 0-0 2-1 107 27

T.Hale 0-0 2-1 95 80

Ada 0-0 1-1 36 48

Coweta 0-0 1-2 61 61

Glenpool 0-0 1-2 46 58

T.Kelley 0-0 1-2 90 82

McAlester 0-0 0-2 10 76

Durant 0-0 0-3 22 88

Last week’s results

Coweta 27, Catoosa 16

Skiatook 45, Tulsa Hale 12

Ada at Duncan, cancelled rain

McAlester at Ardmore, cancelled rain

Broken Bow 30, Durant 7

Glenpool open

Tulsa Edison 27, Claremore 6

Tulsa Kelley 62, Tulsa Memorial 8

This week’s games

x-Coweta at Ada

x-T.Hale at T.Kelley

x-T.Edison at Glenpool

x-McAlester at Durant

x-denotes District game.

COWETA STATISTICS

Rushing: Piper Pennington 16-85 yards 0 TD.

Mason Ford 6-72 yards 1 TD.

Gage Hamm 14-18 yards 1 TD.

Passing: Gage Hamm 16-21-3, 265 yards 2 TDs.

Receiving: Blake Lair 4-66 yards 1 TD.

Gunnar McCollough 4-78 yards 0 TD.

Wesley Spohn 4-7 yards 1 TD.

4A-3

Wagoner 0-0 2-1 126 76

Oologah 0-0 2-1 76 73

Cleveland 0-0 2-1 69 45

Bristow 0-0 2-1 99 59

T.McLain 0-0 2-1 50 40

Grove 0-0 1-2 56 71

Miami 0-0 1-2 66 65

Catoosa 0-0 0-3 37 75

Last week’s results

Wagoner 49, Fort Gibson 7

Cleveland open

Hilldale 32, Oologah 29

Bristow 38, Mannford 0

Pryor 38, Grove 7

Miami open

Tulsa McLain 18, Tulsa Rogers 6

Coweta 27, Catoosa 16

This week’s games

x-Catoosa at Wagoner

x-Cleveland at Oologah

x-Bristow at T.McLain

x-Miami at Grove

x-denotes District game.

WAGONER STATISTICS

Rushing: Braden Drake 3-73 1 TD.

Chochee Watson 13-75 2 TDs.

Max Brown 3-41 0 TD.

Passing: Sawyer Jones 7-12-0 178 yards 3 TDs.

Receiving: Chase Nanni 3-108 2 TD.

Brian Trimble 1-47 1 TD.

Fumble recoveries: Jaden Snyder 1, Brian Trimble 1.

A-8

Gore 0-0 3-1 113 70

Sallisaw Central 0-0 2-1 126 105

Hulbert 0-0 2-2 85 92

Savanna 0-0 1-2 28 85

Warner 0-0 1-2 39 75

Porter 0-0 1-3 84 131

Talihina 0-0 0-2 20 93

Last week’s results

Colcord 36, Porter 12

Talihina open

Warner open

Hulbert 33, Ketchum 0

Sal.Central 33, Chouteau 19

Wilburton 46, Savanna 0

Gore 46, Pocola 28

This week’s games

x-Hulbert at Porter

x-Talihina at Gore

x-Sallisaw Central at Warner

Savanna open

x-denotes District game.

PORTER STATISTICS

(Season totals 2 of 4 games)

Rushing: George Collins 28-250 yards 3 TDs.

Passing: Bo Tramel 15-25-2 175 yards 5 TDs.

Receiving: Cortez Broadnax 4-70 2 TDs.

