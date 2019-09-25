District 5A-3
Team DW-DL W-L PF PA
T.Edison 0-0 2-1 107 27
T.Hale 0-0 2-1 95 80
Ada 0-0 1-1 36 48
Coweta 0-0 1-2 61 61
Glenpool 0-0 1-2 46 58
T.Kelley 0-0 1-2 90 82
McAlester 0-0 0-2 10 76
Durant 0-0 0-3 22 88
Last week’s results
Coweta 27, Catoosa 16
Skiatook 45, Tulsa Hale 12
Ada at Duncan, cancelled rain
McAlester at Ardmore, cancelled rain
Broken Bow 30, Durant 7
Glenpool open
Tulsa Edison 27, Claremore 6
Tulsa Kelley 62, Tulsa Memorial 8
This week’s games
x-Coweta at Ada
x-T.Hale at T.Kelley
x-T.Edison at Glenpool
x-McAlester at Durant
x-denotes District game.
COWETA STATISTICS
Rushing: Piper Pennington 16-85 yards 0 TD.
Mason Ford 6-72 yards 1 TD.
Gage Hamm 14-18 yards 1 TD.
Passing: Gage Hamm 16-21-3, 265 yards 2 TDs.
Receiving: Blake Lair 4-66 yards 1 TD.
Gunnar McCollough 4-78 yards 0 TD.
Wesley Spohn 4-7 yards 1 TD.
4A-3
Wagoner 0-0 2-1 126 76
Oologah 0-0 2-1 76 73
Cleveland 0-0 2-1 69 45
Bristow 0-0 2-1 99 59
T.McLain 0-0 2-1 50 40
Grove 0-0 1-2 56 71
Miami 0-0 1-2 66 65
Catoosa 0-0 0-3 37 75
Last week’s results
Wagoner 49, Fort Gibson 7
Cleveland open
Hilldale 32, Oologah 29
Bristow 38, Mannford 0
Pryor 38, Grove 7
Miami open
Tulsa McLain 18, Tulsa Rogers 6
Coweta 27, Catoosa 16
This week’s games
x-Catoosa at Wagoner
x-Cleveland at Oologah
x-Bristow at T.McLain
x-Miami at Grove
x-denotes District game.
WAGONER STATISTICS
Rushing: Braden Drake 3-73 1 TD.
Chochee Watson 13-75 2 TDs.
Max Brown 3-41 0 TD.
Passing: Sawyer Jones 7-12-0 178 yards 3 TDs.
Receiving: Chase Nanni 3-108 2 TD.
Brian Trimble 1-47 1 TD.
Fumble recoveries: Jaden Snyder 1, Brian Trimble 1.
A-8
Gore 0-0 3-1 113 70
Sallisaw Central 0-0 2-1 126 105
Hulbert 0-0 2-2 85 92
Savanna 0-0 1-2 28 85
Warner 0-0 1-2 39 75
Porter 0-0 1-3 84 131
Talihina 0-0 0-2 20 93
Last week’s results
Colcord 36, Porter 12
Talihina open
Warner open
Hulbert 33, Ketchum 0
Sal.Central 33, Chouteau 19
Wilburton 46, Savanna 0
Gore 46, Pocola 28
This week’s games
x-Hulbert at Porter
x-Talihina at Gore
x-Sallisaw Central at Warner
Savanna open
x-denotes District game.
PORTER STATISTICS
(Season totals 2 of 4 games)
Rushing: George Collins 28-250 yards 3 TDs.
Passing: Bo Tramel 15-25-2 175 yards 5 TDs.
Receiving: Cortez Broadnax 4-70 2 TDs.