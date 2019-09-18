District 5A-3
Team DW- DL W-L PF PA
T.Hale 0-0 2-0 83 35
Ada 0-0 1-1 36 48
T.Edison 0-0 1-1 80 21
Glenpool 0-0 1-2 46 58
Coweta 0-0 0-2 34 45
McAlester 0-0 0-2 10 76
T.Kelley 0-0 0-2 28 74
Durant 0-0 0-2 15 68
Last week’s results
Tahlequah 9, Coweta 7
Tulsa Hale open
Noble 48, Ada 29
Glenpool 26, Catoosa 7
Tulsa Edison 67, Tulsa Memorial 0
Ardmore 28, Durant 2
Poteau 33, McAlester 3
OC McGuinness 41, Tulsa Kelley 14
This week’s games
Tulsa Hale at Skiatook
Ada at Duncan
Glenpool open
Tulsa Edison at Claremore
Coweta at Catoosa
McAlester at Ardmore
Tulsa Kelley at Tulsa Memorial
COWETA STATISTICS
Rushing: Piper Pennington 5-76 yards 1 TD
Passing: Gage Hamm 6-10-0, 46 yards.
Receiving: Blake Lair 3-30 yards, Gunnar McCollough 1-20 yards.
Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 2-35 yards.
4A-3
Oologah 0-0 2-0 47 41
Cleveland 0-0 2-1 69 45
Wagoner 0-0 1-1 77 69
Bristow 0-0 1-1 61 59
Grove 0-0 1-1 49 33
T.McLain 0-0 1-1 32 34
Miami 0-0 1-2 66 65
Catoosa 0-0 0-2 21 48
Last week’s results
Pryor 42, Wagoner 41
Cleveland 16, Mannford 13
Oologah 34, Skiatook 29
Savannah, Mo. 43, Bristow 42
Jay 30, Grove 21
Tahlequah Sequoyah 28, Miami 21
Tulsa Central 14, Tulsa McLain 0, called in first half due to storm
Glenpool 26, Catoosa 7
This week’s games
Cleveland open
Oologah at Hilldale
Mannford at Bristow
Grove at Pryor
Miami open
Tulsa Rogers at Tulsa McLain
Fort Gibson at Wagoner
Coweta at Catoosa
WAGONER STATISTICS
Rushing: Braden Drake 23-109 2 TDs.
Chochee Watson 16-78 2 TDs.
Passing: Sawyer Jones 13-24-2 137 0TD.
Receiving: Chase Nanni 2-18 0TD.
Interceptions: Jaden Snyder 1.
Tackles: Trey Gause 13, Haeden Schoolcraft 12, Isaac Smith 10, Braden Drake 9 with a fumble recovery.
A-8
Gore 0-0 2-1 67 42
Sallisaw Central 0-0 1-1 93 86
Savanna 0-0 1-1 28 39
Porter 0-0 1-2 72 95
Hulbert 0-0 1-2 52 92
Warner 0-0 1-2 39 75
Talihina 0-0 0-2 20 93
Last week’s results
Mounds 21, Gore 12
Okemah 44, Hulbert 6
Haskell 45, Porter 22
Sal.Central 69, Chouteau 44
Savanna 22, Liberty 0
Henryetta 48, Warner 32
Antlers 49, Talihina 14
This week’s games
Gore at Pocola
Hulbert at Ketchum
Colcord at Porter
Chouteau at Sallisaw Central
Savanna at Wilburton
Warner open
Talihina open
PORTER STATISTICS
(Season totals 2 of 3 games)
Rushing: George Collins 28-250 yards 3 TDs.
Passing: Bo Tramel 15-25-2 175 yards 5 TDs.
Receiving: Cortez Broadnax 4-70 2 TDs.