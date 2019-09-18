American-Tribune (copy)

District 5A-3

Team DW- DL W-L PF PA

T.Hale 0-0 2-0 83 35

Ada 0-0 1-1 36 48

T.Edison 0-0 1-1 80 21

Glenpool 0-0 1-2 46 58

Coweta 0-0 0-2 34 45

McAlester 0-0 0-2 10 76

T.Kelley 0-0 0-2 28 74

Durant 0-0 0-2 15 68

Last week’s results

Tahlequah 9, Coweta 7

Tulsa Hale open

Noble 48, Ada 29

Glenpool 26, Catoosa 7

Tulsa Edison 67, Tulsa Memorial 0

Ardmore 28, Durant 2

Poteau 33, McAlester 3

OC McGuinness 41, Tulsa Kelley 14

This week’s games

Tulsa Hale at Skiatook

Ada at Duncan

Glenpool open

Tulsa Edison at Claremore

Coweta at Catoosa

McAlester at Ardmore

Tulsa Kelley at Tulsa Memorial

COWETA STATISTICS

Rushing: Piper Pennington 5-76 yards 1 TD

Passing: Gage Hamm 6-10-0, 46 yards.

Receiving: Blake Lair 3-30 yards, Gunnar McCollough 1-20 yards.

Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 2-35 yards.

4A-3

Oologah 0-0 2-0 47 41

Cleveland 0-0 2-1 69 45

Wagoner 0-0 1-1 77 69

Bristow 0-0 1-1 61 59

Grove 0-0 1-1 49 33

T.McLain 0-0 1-1 32 34

Miami 0-0 1-2 66 65

Catoosa 0-0 0-2 21 48

Last week’s results

Pryor 42, Wagoner 41

Cleveland 16, Mannford 13

Oologah 34, Skiatook 29

Savannah, Mo. 43, Bristow 42

Jay 30, Grove 21

Tahlequah Sequoyah 28, Miami 21

Tulsa Central 14, Tulsa McLain 0, called in first half due to storm

Glenpool 26, Catoosa 7

This week’s games

Cleveland open

Oologah at Hilldale

Mannford at Bristow

Grove at Pryor

Miami open

Tulsa Rogers at Tulsa McLain

Fort Gibson at Wagoner

Coweta at Catoosa

WAGONER STATISTICS

Rushing: Braden Drake 23-109 2 TDs.

Chochee Watson 16-78 2 TDs.

Passing: Sawyer Jones 13-24-2 137 0TD.

Receiving: Chase Nanni 2-18 0TD.

Interceptions: Jaden Snyder 1.

Tackles: Trey Gause 13, Haeden Schoolcraft 12, Isaac Smith 10, Braden Drake 9 with a fumble recovery.

A-8

Gore 0-0 2-1 67 42

Sallisaw Central 0-0 1-1 93 86

Savanna 0-0 1-1 28 39

Porter 0-0 1-2 72 95

Hulbert 0-0 1-2 52 92

Warner 0-0 1-2 39 75

Talihina 0-0 0-2 20 93

Last week’s results

Mounds 21, Gore 12

Okemah 44, Hulbert 6

Haskell 45, Porter 22

Sal.Central 69, Chouteau 44

Savanna 22, Liberty 0

Henryetta 48, Warner 32

Antlers 49, Talihina 14

This week’s games

Gore at Pocola

Hulbert at Ketchum

Colcord at Porter

Chouteau at Sallisaw Central

Savanna at Wilburton

Warner open

Talihina open

PORTER STATISTICS

(Season totals 2 of 3 games)

Rushing: George Collins 28-250 yards 3 TDs.

Passing: Bo Tramel 15-25-2 175 yards 5 TDs.

Receiving: Cortez Broadnax 4-70 2 TDs.

