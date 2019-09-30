American-Tribune (copy)

District 5A-3

Team DW-DL W-L PF PA

Coweta 1-0 2-2 75 74

T.Edison 1-0 3-1 157 27

T.Kelley 1-0 2-2 132 82

McAlester 1-0 1-2 45 83

T.Hale 0-1 2-2 95 122

Ada 0-1 1-2 49 62

Glenpool 0-1 1-3 46 108

Durant 0-1 0-4 29 133

Last week’s results

Coweta 14, Ada 13

T.Kelley 42, T.Hale 0

T.Edison 50, Glenpool 0

McAlester 35, Durant 7

This week’s games

x-Coweta at Durant

x-T.Kelley at T.Edison

x-Glenpool at T.Hale

x-Ada at McAlester

x-denotes District game.

COWETA STATISTICS

(Season)

Rushing: Piper Pennington 37-215 yards 1 TD.

Mason Ford 12-101 yards 1 TD.

Gage Hamm 56-71 yards 2 TD.

Passing: Gage Hamm 45-70-4, 585 yards 4 TDs.

Receiving: Blake Lair 13-169 yards 2 TD.

Gunnar McCollough 11-192 yards 1 TD.

Wesley Spohn 9-119 yards 1 TD.

Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 4-117 0 TD.

4A-3

Wagoner 1-0 3-1 182 83

Bristow 1-0 3-1 137 59

Cleveland 1-0 3-1 103 76

Grove 1-0 2-2 84 92

Oologah 0-1 2-2 107 107

T.McLain 0-1 2-2 50 78

Miami 0-1 1-3 87 93

Catoosa 0-1 0-4 44 131

Last week’s results

Wagoner 56, Catoosa 7

Cleveland 34, Oologah 31

Grove 28, Miami 21

Bristow 38, T.McLain 0

This week’s games

x-Grove at Wagoner

x-T.McLain at Cleveland

x-Bristow at Oologah

x-Miami at Catoosa

x-denotes District game.

WAGONER STATISTICS

(Season through 4 games)

Rushing: Braden Drake 43 carries 314 yards 4 TDs.

Chochee Watson 43-236 yards 7 TDs.

Passing: Sawyer Jones 41-73-6 652 yards 8 TDs.

Receiving: Chase Nanni 14 receptions 291 yards 4 TDs.

Drew Mills 4-63 yards 1 TD.

Jaden Snyder 11-124 yards 0 TD.

Tackles (through 3 games): Isaac Smith 34, Trey Gause 32, Haeden Schoolcraft 26, Kaden Charboneau 16.

A-8

Porter 1-0 2-3 114 145

Gore 1-0 4-1 150 76

Sallisaw Central 1-0 3-1 153 119

Savanna 0-0 1-2 28 85

Hulbert 0-1 2-3 99 122

Warner 0-1 1-3 53 102

Talihina 0-1 0-3 26 130

Last week’s results

Porter 30, Hulbert 14.

Gore 37, Talihina 6.

Sal. Central 27, Warner 14.

Savanna open.

This week’s games

x-Hulbert at Porter.

Warner at OKC Patriots.

x-Sallisaw Central at Savanna.

x-Gore at Hulbert.

x-denotes District game.

PORTER STATISTICS

(Season totals 2 of 5 games)

Rushing: George Collins 28-250 yards 3 TDs.

Passing: Bo Tramel 15-25-2 175 yards 5 TDs.

Receiving: Cortez Broadnax 4-70 yards 2 TDs.

