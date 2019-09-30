District 5A-3
Team DW-DL W-L PF PA
Coweta 1-0 2-2 75 74
T.Edison 1-0 3-1 157 27
T.Kelley 1-0 2-2 132 82
McAlester 1-0 1-2 45 83
T.Hale 0-1 2-2 95 122
Ada 0-1 1-2 49 62
Glenpool 0-1 1-3 46 108
Durant 0-1 0-4 29 133
Last week’s results
Coweta 14, Ada 13
T.Kelley 42, T.Hale 0
T.Edison 50, Glenpool 0
McAlester 35, Durant 7
This week’s games
x-Coweta at Durant
x-T.Kelley at T.Edison
x-Glenpool at T.Hale
x-Ada at McAlester
x-denotes District game.
COWETA STATISTICS
(Season)
Rushing: Piper Pennington 37-215 yards 1 TD.
Mason Ford 12-101 yards 1 TD.
Gage Hamm 56-71 yards 2 TD.
Passing: Gage Hamm 45-70-4, 585 yards 4 TDs.
Receiving: Blake Lair 13-169 yards 2 TD.
Gunnar McCollough 11-192 yards 1 TD.
Wesley Spohn 9-119 yards 1 TD.
Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 4-117 0 TD.
4A-3
Wagoner 1-0 3-1 182 83
Bristow 1-0 3-1 137 59
Cleveland 1-0 3-1 103 76
Grove 1-0 2-2 84 92
Oologah 0-1 2-2 107 107
T.McLain 0-1 2-2 50 78
Miami 0-1 1-3 87 93
Catoosa 0-1 0-4 44 131
Last week’s results
Wagoner 56, Catoosa 7
Cleveland 34, Oologah 31
Grove 28, Miami 21
Bristow 38, T.McLain 0
This week’s games
x-Grove at Wagoner
x-T.McLain at Cleveland
x-Bristow at Oologah
x-Miami at Catoosa
x-denotes District game.
WAGONER STATISTICS
(Season through 4 games)
Rushing: Braden Drake 43 carries 314 yards 4 TDs.
Chochee Watson 43-236 yards 7 TDs.
Passing: Sawyer Jones 41-73-6 652 yards 8 TDs.
Receiving: Chase Nanni 14 receptions 291 yards 4 TDs.
Drew Mills 4-63 yards 1 TD.
Jaden Snyder 11-124 yards 0 TD.
Tackles (through 3 games): Isaac Smith 34, Trey Gause 32, Haeden Schoolcraft 26, Kaden Charboneau 16.
A-8
Porter 1-0 2-3 114 145
Gore 1-0 4-1 150 76
Sallisaw Central 1-0 3-1 153 119
Savanna 0-0 1-2 28 85
Hulbert 0-1 2-3 99 122
Warner 0-1 1-3 53 102
Talihina 0-1 0-3 26 130
Last week’s results
Porter 30, Hulbert 14.
Gore 37, Talihina 6.
Sal. Central 27, Warner 14.
Savanna open.
This week’s games
x-Hulbert at Porter.
Warner at OKC Patriots.
x-Sallisaw Central at Savanna.
x-Gore at Hulbert.
x-denotes District game.
PORTER STATISTICS
(Season totals 2 of 5 games)
Rushing: George Collins 28-250 yards 3 TDs.
Passing: Bo Tramel 15-25-2 175 yards 5 TDs.
Receiving: Cortez Broadnax 4-70 yards 2 TDs.