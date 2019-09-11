District 5A-3
Team DW-DL W-L PF PA
T.Hale 0-0 2-0 83 35
Ada 0-0 1-0 7 0
Coweta 0-0 0-1 27 36
McAlester 0-0 0-1 7 43
T.Kelley 0-0 0-1 14 33
Durant 0-0 0-1 13 40
T.Edison 0-0 0-1 13 21
Glenpool 0-0 0-2 20 51
Last week’s results
Wagoner 36, Coweta 27. Skiatook 17, Glenpool 8. Muskogee 43, McAlester 7. Tulsa Washington 33, Tulsa Kelley 14. Ada 7, Ardmore 0. Poteau 40, Durant 13. Sapulpa 21, Tulsa Edison 13. Tulsa Hale 36, Tulsa East Central 35.
This week’s games
Tulsa Hale open. Tulsa Memorial at Tulsa Edison. Durant at Ardmore. Noble at Ada. Tulsa Kelley at OC McGuinness. McAlester at Poteau. Glenpool at Catoosa. Tahlequah at Coweta.
COWETA STATISTICS
Rushing: Gage Hamm 17-7-1, Piper Pennington 6-12-0.
Passing: Gage Hamm 14-22-1, 155 yards, 2 TD.
Receiving: Blake Lair 4-47-1, Mason Ford 3-32-1, Gunnar McCollough 3-53-0.
Kickoff returns: Mason Ford 2-82-0.
Interceptions: Mason Ford, Jonathan Fadeyev, Lawson Haught.
4A-3
Wagoner 0-0 1-0 36 27
Bristow 0-0 1-0 19 16
Grove 0-0 1-0 28 3
Oologah 0-0 1-0 13 12
T.McLain 0-0 1-0 32 20
Cleveland 0-0 1-1 53 32
Miami 0-0 1-1 45 37
Catoosa 0-0 0-1 14 22
Last week’s results
Wagoner 36, Coweta 27. Hominy 20, Cleveland 19. Jay 30, Miami 7. Sallisaw 22, Catoosa 14, OT. Bristow 19, Cushing 16. Grove 28, Vinita 3. Oologah 13, Collinsville 12. Tulsa McLain open.
This week’s games
Tulsa McLain at Tulsa Central. Oologah at Skiatook. Grove at Jay. Savannah, Mo. at Bristow. Glenpool at Catoosa. Tahlequah Sequoyah at Miami. Cleveland at Mannford. Wagoner at Pryor.
WAGONER STATISTICS
Rushing: Braden Drake 21-63-0. Chochee Watson 9-53-1.
Passing: Sawyer Jones 11-20-3 165 2TD.
Receiving: Chase Nanni 6-132 2TD.
Interceptions: Drew Mills 1-54 1TD.
A-8
Gore 0-0 2-0 55 21
Porter 0-0 1-1 50 50
Hulbert 0-0 1-1 46 48
Warner 0-0 1-1 7 27
Sal. Central 0-0 0-1 24 42
Savanna 0-0 0-1 6 39
Talihina 0-0 0-1 6 44
Last week’s results
Mounds 27, Warner 0. Hulbert 40, Drumright 6. Porter 36, Liberty 22. Gore 41, Heavener 14. Panama 42, Sallisaw Central 24. Antlers 39, Savanna 6. Wilburton 44, Talihina 6.
This week’s games
Talihina at Antlers. Liberty at Savanna. Pocola at Sallisaw Central. Warner at Henryetta. Okemah at Hulbert. Porter at Haskell. Gore at Mounds.
PORTER STATISTICS
Rushing: George Collins 12-134 1 TD.
Passing: Bo Tramel 10-14-1 137 yards, 3 TDs.
Tackles: Isaac Moore 10 tackles 3 quarterback sacks.