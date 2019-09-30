Cross country runners from Coweta and Wagoner schools had a banner day at the 2019 Owasso High School and Junior High Cross Country Invitational held Friday, Sept. 26 at Mohawk Park in Tulsa.
Wagoner’s varsity Lady Bulldogs finished first out of three scoring teams in the Varsity Girls’ 2-Mile Run.
The varsity Coweta Lady Tigers finished second in their 5K Run behind 6A Owasso. Rounding out the top five were Guthrie, Yukon and Stillwater.
Coweta’s junior varsity Lady Tigers finished second behind 6A Owasso. Rounding out the top five were Guthrie, Yukon and Booker T. Washington. Meanwhile, the junior high Lady Tigers finished fourth among 13 scoring teams.
In men’s action, the varsity Coweta Tigers finished in ninth place and the varsity Wagoner Bulldogs finished 11th out of 17 scoring teams.
Coweta’s junior varsity Tigers finished 10th out of 11 teams and the junior high Tigers placed sixth among 12 scoring teams.
The following individual results have been posted from the Invitational:
Varsity Girls 2-Mile Run
Lady Bulldogs - Jillian Strange, 14:06.94, 2nd; Frankie Clark, 14:35.43, 3rd; Serinity Eaton, 15:02.25, 4th; Elizabeth Cantrell, 15:04.49, 5th; Ashley Bailey, 16:32.43, 15th; Alexis Miller, 17:50.36, 26th and Presley Miller, 19:42.81, 31st.
Varsity Girls 5K Run
Lady Tigers - Brelee Burcham, 21:55.72, 7th; Macey Brooks, 22:20.98, 13th; Alex Harper, 23:09.79, 21st; Hailey Secrest, 23:09.79, 22nd; Ryleigh Hale, 23:21.92, 24th; Anna Patterson, 24:02.81, 33rd and Angel Whisman, 24:06.56, 35th.
Junior Varsity Girls
Lady Tigers - Lilyan Winter, 24:11.56, 3rd; Averi Spradlin, 25:05.48, 5th; Riley Buthod, 25:21.53, 6th; Ava Doeksen, 25:41.54, 10th; Aubrey Cherry, 26:58.28, 16th; Stephanie Cortes, 28:42.38, 23rd and Annie Keel, 36:15.16, 65th.
Junior High Girls
Lady Tigers - Jaidyn Wegener, 14:16.034, 11th; Alyana Perkins, 14:20.83, 12th; Abbie Woolf, 14:33.12, 13th; Maria Gallardo, 15:02.96, 25th; Kate Little, 15:5201, 43rd; McKayla Brooks, 16:19.01, 48th; Leilany Rubio, 16:23.45, 60th; Brynlee Curtis, 17:05.27, 72nd; Jocelyn Jo Jo Doeksen,17:56.49, 90th; Sayde Griffith, 18:00.95, 92nd; Alexis Miller, 18:08.93, 94th; Kaylen Taylor, 18:15.29, 95th; Nevaeh Pearce, 18:21.35, 96th and Kaelyn Morrison, 19:00.06, 105th.
Varsity Boys
Tigers - Roger Owens, 19:57.34, 44th; Jaron Meadows, 20:29.51, 50th; Colin Neff, 21:23.70, 61st; Kyle Newell, 21:31.44, 63rd; Wyatt Fincher, 22:14.32, 71st; Shane Borszich, 22:17.73, 72nd and Wyatt Boomershine, 23:01.66, 86th.
Bulldogs - John Vunetich, 19:01.03, 22nd; Joseph Miller, 20:30.29, 51st; James Coward, 21:51.32, 67th; Richie Wiley, 22:47.69, 84th; Anthony Ripp, 23:06.88, 87th; Albert Garay, 23:39.65, 90th; Will McKinney, 24:03.43, 95th and Darrin McDaris, 24:35.50, 105th.
Junior Varsity Boys
Tigers - Tristan Gillespie, 22:49.99, 84th; Parker Stephens, 23:05.19, 95th; Max Clark, 23:47.15, 108th; Liam Taylor, 24:21.92, 123rd; Matthew Griebel, 24:33.03, 128th; Dalton Kincade, 25:18.79, 144th; Christian Fankhauser, 26:03.00, 161st; Troy Shrauger, 26:23.57, 165th and Alik Zimin, 36:32.05, 215th.
Junior High Boys
Tigers - Samuel Wood, 13:33.17, 21st; Logan McKinney, 13:53.93, 33rd; Aiden Rainbolt, 13:59.19, 36th; Daden Lathem, 14:22.60, 51st; Sam Cager Phillips, 14:40.88, 59th; Daniel Dill, 16:19.38, 97th; Kolton Remmers, 16:36.69, 103rd; Ian Morrison, 17:13.61, 113th; Andrew Newell, 17:32.03, 121st; Camden Davis, 17;56.28, 126th; Matt Ellis, 18:43.54, 135th and Kyler Clark, 19:10.89, 140th.
---
Wagoner cross country teams competed in the Tahlequah Sequoyah meet on Saturday, Sept. 28. Results are not yet available.
This weekend the Coweta cross country teams will be in Fayetteville, Ark. competing in the Chili Pepper Festival.