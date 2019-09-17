It was a busy week on area courses for Wagoner’s cross country teams as the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs competed in the 2019 Sand Springs Case Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14 and at the Booker T. Washington Cross-Country Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 12.
“The kids are running pretty good right now and we’re climbing the mountain,” Coach Tony Rosebrough said. “With all the heat we have right now, we want them to get better every week and they are. Pretty much all of them have been cutting their time down.”
“I think they were all disappointed in that first race at Claremore so they have stepped it up and worked in practice. It shows,” he added.
Rosebrough said there were a lot of good teams at the Sand Springs Invitational, many of which the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will see at their Regional competition.
“If you take out those 6A schools who competed, we’re right there with them,” he noted. “This Sand Springs course was pretty tough with some ditches and inclines with water. We had to run through a creek bed which was challenging for us, but the kids liked it.”
Running the course in September gave the athletes a preview of what’s to come later this fall as it will be the site of Wagoner’s Regional meet.
Times were a little better in Tulsa as the Booker T. course is somewhat flatter.
Rosebrough said the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs are off this week and will resume action Thursday, Sept. 26 at Owasso and on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Tahlequah-Sequoyah.
The following results have been posted from last week’s action:
Sand Springs Case Cross Country Invitational
Varsity Lady Bulldogs, 8th Place - Jillian Stange, 24:20.56, 25th; Whitney Clark, 24:41.94, 32nd; Serinity Eaton, 24:58.72, 37th; Elizabeth Cantrell, 25:26.35, 48th; Ashley Bailey, 29:27.48, 77th; Alexis Miller, 31:42.36, 80th and Presley Miller, 36:26.99, 82nd.
Varsity Bulldogs, 9th Place - John Vunetich, 18:36.1, 8th; James Coward, 21:06.47, 61st; Richie Wiley, 21:33.49, 68th; Joseph Miller, 22:03.60, 78th; Anthony Ripp, 22:09.50, 80th; Will McKinney, 24:53.09, 101st and Darrin McDaris, 27:08.48, 115th.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Bulldogs - Jaxon Mullins, 29:26.35, 101st.
8th GRADE GIRLS
Wagoner Lady Bulldogs, 8th Place - Abby Gourd, 6:52.44, 21st; Mia Harris, 7:13.67, 34th; Kim Sallee, 7:45.48, 57th; Kayla Mensing, 7:56.10, 63rd; Isabella McLemore, 7:56.29, 64th; Gracie Appleton, 8:00.62, 65th; Maggie Wheeler, 8:00.94, 66th; Tori Collis, 8:07.75, 70th; Destiny Pierce, 8:11.47, 72nd; Brooklyn Ross, 8:21.74, 75th; Trena Helms, 8:25.31, 77th and Madisen Chumley, 8:29.98, 79th.
8th GRADE BOYS
Wagoner Bulldogs, 10th Place - Hyatt Holmes, 6:53.20, 44th; Harley Baker, 7:04.53, 53rd; Jayden Kinion, 7:10.94, 58th; Cole McCorckell, 7:51.97, 75th and Landon Gann, 7:58.18, 76th.
Booker T. Washington Cross-Country Invitational
Varsity Lady Bulldogs, 3rd Place - Whitney Clark, 24:03.47, 11th; Jillian Strange, 24:05.08, 12th; Serinity Eaton, 24:54.03, 17th; Elizabeth Cantrell, 26:21.13, 28th; Alexis Miller, 28:59.23, 42nd; Raena Schaefer, 29:26.58, 43rd and Ashley Bailey, 30:56.25, 46th.
Varsity Bulldogs, 7th Place — John Vunetich, 18:57.79, 12th; Joseph Miller, 21:20.50, 36th; James Coward, 21:39.63, 38th; Richie Wiley, 21:43.19, 39th; Anthony Ripp, 23:25.34, 51st; Albert Garay, 25:49.22, 60th and Will McKinney, 26:44.35, 65th.
Junior Varsity Lady Bulldogs - Presley Miller, 35:09.91, 24th.
Junior Varsity Bulldogs - Darrin McDaris, 28:40.28, 99th and Jaxon Mullins, 28:58.52, 101st.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS 3200 RUN
WMS Lady Bulldogs, 5th Place - Abby Gourd, 165:29.13, 13th; Mia Harris, 17:16.40, 26th; Gracie Appleton, 18:13.65, 37th; Kim Sallee, 18:25.25, 40th; Madison Chumley, 5:58.10, 46th; Maggie Wheeler, 5:58.93, 48th; Tori Collis, 5:59.19, 49th; Isabella McLemore, 6:06.62, 50th; Destiny Pierce, 6:15.31, 54th; Kayla Mensing, 20:08.54, 56th; Brooklyn Ross, 22:15.39, 77th and Trenna Helms, 23:00.00, 80th.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS 3200 RUN
WMS Bulldogs, 9th Place - Tyler Wayman, 15:36.01, 46th; Hyatt Holmes, 16:34.32, 65th; Harley Baker, 16:44.93, 66th; Jayden Kinion, 17:01.65, 74th; Cole McCorkell, 17:06.57, 77th; Colton Mullins, 18:45.38, 98th; Landon Gann, 19:35.45, 105th and John Hampton, 23:07.24, 114th.