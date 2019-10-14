Wagoner Cross Country teams traveled to Cushing on Thursday, Oct. 10 where they competed in the Cushing Tigers Cross Country Invitational.
The Wagoner boys finished 5th out of 17 scoring teams while the girls finished 10th out of 15 scoring teams.
For the Bulldogs, John Vunetich finished in the Top 15 with a time of 18:24 to finish in 12th place. Other runners and times include Joseph Miller, 19:31, 32nd; Richie Wiley, 19:54, 39th; James Coward, 20:08, 47th; Anthony Ripp, 20:47, 62nd; Albert Garay, 22:31, 99th; Will McKinney, 23:29, 112th and Darrin McDario, 25:53, 121st.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Jillian Strange finished in the Top 20 with a time of 14:01 to finish 18th. Other runners and times include Liz Cantrell, 15:08, 54th and Frankie Clark, 15:13, 59th; Serenity Eaton, 15:43, 71st; Raena Schaefer, 15:45, 74th; Alexis Miller, 16:55, 103rd and Presley Miller, 19:06, 126th.
This week the Wagoner cross country teams will be competing in conference meet action in Claremore. No other information is yet available.