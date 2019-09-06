Scorching hot temperatures greeted Wagoner Bulldog and Lady Bulldog cross country runners Friday, Sept. 6 when they opened their 2019 campaign at the Claremore Cross Country Meet.
Coach Tony Rosebrough said both the boys and girls came in fourth in their respective divisions with times that were respectable, considering the extreme heat and tough course.
"I'm glad we got our first meet in and we can start practicing full time to get ready for our meets," Rosebrough said. "We like to let the kids be kids during the summer time with their different sports and activities, then started running in early August with training."
"It's been brutal with this heat, but they got there to run and did what they were supposed to do," the coach continued. "Our times are sitting about where we thought they would be. It's a pretty tough course, but I'm pleased with their times.
"For the first meet, it gives us something to go by. We can start knocking off time now, but we do not want to peak too early."
Sophomore Bulldog John Vunetich medaled in fourth place with a time of 19.12. Freshman James Coward finished 24th with a time of 21.58 and senior Joseph Miller finished in the 25th spot with a time of 22.02.
Freshman Richie Wiley ran a time of 22.30 to finish 31st, junior Anthony Ripp placed 45th with a time of 24.42 and Will McKinney finished 53rd with a time of 25.56.
Four junior varsity runners also competed at Claremore. Move-in Albert Garay, a sophomore, posted a time of 27.498 and sophomore Easton Voyles had a time of 28.50. Sophomore Darrin McDaris recorded a time of 32.29 and sophomore Jaxon Mullins had a time of 33.07.
In girls' action, three Lady Bulldogs earned individual medals. Senior Whitney Clark finished ninth with at time of 25.31, sophomore Jillian Strange finished 10th with a time of 25.43 and Serenity Eaton, a freshman, finished 14th with a time of 26.07.
Sophomores Elizabeth Cantrell (27.53), Raena Schaefer (28.20) and Ashley Bailey (30.46) finished 21st, 23rd and 25th respectively.
Junior varsity runners Alexis Miller had a time of 31.24 and Presley Miller had a time of 38.45. Both girls are sophomores.
"The girls keep working hard, but they are doing alright," Rosebrough said. "We just have to keep getting better and faster."
The Wagoner cross country teams will compete at Booker T. Washington in Tulsa on Thursday, Sept. 12 and at Sand Springs on Saturday, Sept. 14. Rosebrough said that may change, should the program drop back from Class 5A into the 4A ranks when final Average Daily Membership (ADM) numbers are released for Oklahoma schools on Sept. 10.