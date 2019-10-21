Wagoner cross country runners battled through a tough 4A Regional Meet at Kiefer on Saturday. Both the varsity Bulldog and Lady Bulldog teams earn fourth place finishes in their respective divisions to qualify for the 4A State Cross Country Meet slated Oct. 26 in Shawnee.
Coach Tony Rosebrough could not be more proud of his athletes and their performances - not only at Regionals, but at the 2019 Verdigris Valley Conference Meet held Oct. 14 at Walnut Park in Claremore. There, the Bulldogs claimed a conference title and the Lady Bulldogs were runners-up.
"We ran really well! Individually, they are all running right where we want them to be. They work hard and run good - you can't ask much more than that as a coach," Rosebrough said before Regionals.
The Lady Bulldogs entered Saturday's Regional ranked 20th in the state, but Rosebrough believes his team is better than that. They competed in the toughest 4A Regional in the state.
"It has gotten tougher down the stretch, but if we continue to do the little things right, we'll be okay. Our times need to be consistent," the coach continued. "They've all been really good and this is a good bunch of kids. It's fun to coach kids who work hard."
Rosebrough said team leader John Vunetich "has been running like a wild man" this season, posting times in the 18 minute range several times and occasionally in the 17 minute range.
For the ladies, some athletes have battled sickness in recent days, but hopefully are on the mend. Also, Ashley Adair is now competing with the team.
The coach commended senior Frankie Clark for stepping up to take on a leadership role for the team.
The Bulldog and Lady Bulldog cross country runners are expected to give it their all when they hit the course in Shawnee on Saturday. Start time has yet to be announced.
"We always set our expectations high and we're just going to carry it out," Rosebrough assured.
The following results have been posted from the Conference and Regional meets:
Regionals
Varsity Lady Bulldogs - Jillian Strange, 13:17.7, 9th; Serinity Eaton, 13:48.1, 17th; Elizabeth Cantrell, 14:04.8, 25th; Frankie Clark, 14:25.2, 32nd; Raena Schaefer, 15:29.1, 64th; Ashley Adair, 15:33.5, 66th and Presley Miller, 17:11.1, 100th.
Varsity Bulldogs - John Vunetich, 16:34.7, 5th; Richie Wiley, 18:21.4, 25th; Joseph Miller, 18:51.7, 33rd; Anthony Ripp, 18:59.3, 35th; James Coward, 19:41.5, 41st; Albert Garay, 19:43.0, 43rd and Will McKinney, 21:18.8, 66th.
Conference Meet
Varsity Boys - John Vunetich, 18:03.99, 2nd; Anthony Ripp, 19:55.95, 9th; Richie Wiley, 20:07.70, 10th; Joseph Miller, 20:28.99, 11th; James Coward, 21:09.65, 14th; Albert Garay, 22:00.12, 22nd; Will McKinney, 22:27.76, 27th and Darrin McDaris, 23:12.58, 30th.
Varsity Girls - Jillian Strange, 13:14.13, 1st; Frankie Clark, 13:58.24, 6th; Serinity Eaton, 14:04.10, 8th; Elizabeth Cantrell, 14:27.36, 13th; Raena Schaefer, 14:54.07, 19th; Ashley Adair, 16:26.38, 38th and Presley Miller, 17:43.66, 51st.
Wagoner Middle School Girls, 3rd place.
Abby Gourd, 6:43.30, 6th; Mia Harris, 6:51.85, 10th; Kim Sallee, 7:1372, 18th; Kayla Mensing, 7:15.05, 19th; Gracie Appleton, 7:17.39 20th; Isabella McLemore, 7:35.83, 29th; Tori Collis, 7:40.25, 32nd; Destiny Pierce, 7:40.71, 33rd; Madisen Chumley, 7:45.01, 36th; Maggie Wheeler, 7:47.56, 38th; Brooklyn Ross, 7:54.84, 43rd; Samira Branson, 8:15.53, 47th; Kyra Goodwin, 9:12.96, 56th and Trenna Helms, 9:15.03, 57th.
Wagoner Middle School Boys, 3rd place
Eedrick Johnson, 14:39.29, 13th; Jayden Kinion, 14:48.57, 15th; Cole McCorkell, 14:48.89, 16th; Trevor Fowler, 15:40.39, 20th; Hyatt Holmes, 17:09.03, 27th and Owen Benshoof, 20:41.89, 35th.