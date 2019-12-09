Tulsa Central was as good as advertised on Saturday, Dec. 7 as the third-ranked Braves toppled Wagoner 61-37 before a small crowd in the Hughes Event Center.
It was the second game in as many days for the Bulldogs. Wagoner traveled to Hilldale on Friday night and lost 46-43.
Standouts for Wagoner in each game were Jacob Scroggins and Jack Southern. Scroggins nailed 20 points against Hilldale and 10 against Tulsa Central while Southern came off the bench for 13 points against the Braves.
Scroggins did most of his damage from 3-point range, Southern worked hard for mid-range jumpers to driving to the basket. Against the Braves, driving into that tall defense was not easy.
“We don’t have much size, but are as good as we’ve been because we all play together,” said Southern, a sophomore. “We just played two really good teams. We’re ready for a long season and wins.”
Southern’s role the last two seasons has been to spark the team with high energy and a determined attitude.
“I try to be the best for them and play my role,” Southern added.
“Jack has a lot of confidence to shoot and drive,” Ange said. “He’s a fierce competitor and gives us a lot of energy off the bench.”
Coach Zack Ange appreciated the way Southern approaches the game. He also spotlighted Bristo Love’s good play at guard. Ange lamented how close the Bulldogs came to winning at Hilldale.
“We shot 9-of-35 from 3-point range,” Ange said. “If we go 14-for-35, we win the game. The effort was great (by the team).”
Hilldale took a 10-point lead over Wagoner and got it down, but could never take the lead.
Still, it’s the start of the season and there is still plenty of time for adjustments and honing skills.
“This is a measuring stick,” Ange said of the first two games. “I think we’ll grow up. We’ll just keep battling.”
One thing is certain, the Bulldogs will have plenty of game experience. Wagoner was scheduled to play four games in six days.
After a road game at Okmulgee on Dec. 10, the Bulldogs play again in the Haskell Invitational from Dec. 12-14. The team will then come home for a Dec. 17 date with Locust Grove.
Individual scoring: (Hilldale)--Jacob Scroggins 20, Sawyer Jones 13, Caden Pawpa 6, Chase Nanni 2, Bisto Love 2.
(Tulsa Central)—Jack Southern 13, Jacob Scroggins 10, Sawyer Jones 9, Caden Pawpa 2, Max Brown 2, Bisto Love 1.