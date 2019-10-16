MIAMI, Okla. – Wagoner scored on six of its first seven possessions, amassed 681 yards total offense and used a stifling defense to limit Miami’s Wardogs to 116 yards total offense during a 76-6 victory at Robertson Field on Friday night.
The devastating win pushed the Bulldogs to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District 4A-3 play. The loss dropped Miami to 1-5 and 0-3.
“We had six or seven players score (a touchdown),” said Bulldog quarterback Sawyer Jones. “Our varsity defense had another shutout.”
Even though Jones didn’t score, he threw two TD passes and amassed 249 passing yards. The junior hit 11 of 14 attempts with one interception. Wide receiver Chase Nanni caught both TD passes.
Nanni had another good game, too. He scored on passes of 32 and 50 yards with both coming in the first half.
Braden Drake, who scored the game’s first TD, finished with 80 yards on seven carries with two TDs. Drake scored on runs of 37 and 9 yards.
Chochee Watson had 72 yards on six carries. Watson scored on runs of 4 and 22 yards.
Drew Presley had the longest TD sprint of the game. The reserve posted a game-high 104 yards on just four carries. Presley scored on runs of 89 and 9 yards.
Jaden Snyder scored on a 5-yard run and kicked eight extra points. Ethan Muehlenweg hit 2-of-3 extra points, got a tackle and a kickoff touchback when the freshman took over for Snyder late in the game.
Nunu Clayton raced untouched for a 4-yard score and reserve Gabe Rodriguez scored the game’s final TD on a 10-yard run.
“Our offense was clicking,” Jones added. “Our offensive line played well again. They’ve played well every week.”
That was true. Jones got good protection and only had to scramble out of the pocket a couple of times.
The quarterback continued to raise his yards per carry average with 30 yards on three carries against the Wardogs. Last week against Grove, Jones managed an eye-popping 120 yards rushing.
Nanni wasn’t Jones’ only passing target. Jones hit Brian Trimble twice for 48 yards and Marcus Newton three times for 43 yards. Snyder and Drake combined for three receptions from Jones.
The night was also special for Jones. He reached just over 1,000 yards passing for the season after only six games. It took him all season to match that total as a sophomore.
Wagoner takes on Oologah on Thursday, Oct. 17 in a game at W.L. Odom Field. The Mustangs beat Wagoner in overtime last year, 18-15.
Game time is 7 p.m.