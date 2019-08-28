2019-08-28 wcat-wagoner juniors

Wagoner junior football players in random order: Brian Trimble, Nunu Clayton, Braden Drake, Kaden Charboneau, Chase Nanni, Ti Lockwood, Sawyer Jones, Anthony Fulton, Isaac Smith, Braven Bowman, Chochee Watson, Sean Lamberson, Mikey Rice, Trey Gause, Adin Washburn, Carter Wisdom, Collin Condict, Logan Cole, Robbie Peet, Jesse Fair, Darius McNack, Marco Goins, Talon Pugh, Carson Wiley, Anthony Ripp, Devin McDaris and managers Hannah King and Ruby Young. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE