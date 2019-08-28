2019-08-28 wcat-wagoner seniors

Wagoner senior football players in random order: Drew Mills, Jamon Davis, Hunter Young, Marcus Newton, Jaden Snyder, Alijah Rogers, Hayden Pate, Drew Presley, Haeden Schoolcraft, Zac McInroy, Jaydn Marshall and managers Dahsauni Lyday and Tianna Roberson. JOHN FERGUSON photos/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE