The Kevin Grover GMC dearlership donated $1,502 to the Wagoner High School Special Olympics with a promotion based on the number of cars sold in November 2019, The presentation was made on Jan. 29.
Wagoner High School's Special Olympics gets donation from Grover dealership
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
Nominate your favorite from 1/15/20 to 1/29/20. must have 3 nominations to be entered on the Ballot.
