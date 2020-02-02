2020-02-05 wcat-grover donation

The Kevin Grover GMC dearlership donated $1,502 to the Wagoner High School Special Olympics with a promotion based on the number of cars sold in November 2019, The presentation was made on Jan. 29. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

The Kevin Grover GMC dearlership donated $1,502 to the Wagoner High School Special Olympics with a promotion based on the number of cars sold in November 2019, The presentation was made on Jan. 29.

Tags