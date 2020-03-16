It was a rough start for Wagoner Lady Bulldog tennis athletes at the Pryor Tournament on Tuesday, March 10. The ladies finished fifth out of eight competing Class 5A and 4A teams.
Coach Judy Penner said it was a lower finish than Wagoner has gotten in the past couple of years. However, the Lady Bulldogs graduated three players in 2019 that all competed two and three years at State.
“It was like I took this new team and threw them into the deep end of a swimming pool. It was a tough tournament,” Penner said. “I hope it will pay off in the end and the next one will be easier in many ways.”
In No. 2 singles, Britley Butler earned a second place finish. She defeated Slocter of Nowata 6-0, 6-0 and won over Claire MacKay of Pryor with scores of 6-4, 6-1. In the finals, she was defeated 3-6, 1-6 by Whitney Rutherford of Grove.
In No. 1 singles, Micah Bruce went 1-2 on the day. She lost to Lincoln Christian’s Mallory Henderson 4-6, 2-6, defeated Reece of Nowata 6-0, 6-2 and lost to Coons of Collinsville, 1-6, 2-6. Penner said Bruce’s matches were more competitive than the scores indicated.
Wagoner’s No. 1 doubles team of Marlee Medlin and Shelby Russell won the consolation championship for third place. They lost to Lincoln Christian 6-7 in a tiebreak, 5-7 and 4-6 before beating Fisher and Collier of Nowata 6-0, 6-0 and defeating Barnes and Thompson of Nowata, 6-1, 6-3.
In No. 2 doubles, Rachel Johnson and Kelsey Farmer lost 4-6 and a 6-7 tiebreaker to Cunningham and Draeger of Lincoln Christian. Against Foster and Thompson of Tahlequah, they lost the first set 3-6, won the second set 6-1 and lost the third one 3-10. They defeated Barley and Hunt of Miami in a pro set, 8-0.
“I saw some things at the Pryor Tournament we will begin fine tuning at practice,” Penner noted. “I saw some errors that we will work on. We will only get better.”
The Lady Bulldogs were rained out of their tournament at Victory Christian. The contest may be rescheduled later this spring. They will compete in the Pryor Dual on Monday, March 23 and in the Miami Tournament on Tuesday, March 24.