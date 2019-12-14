Everything seemed against Wagoner’s Lady Bulldogs going into the 7th place game in the Haskell Invitational basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Lady Bulldogs were without two frontline starters Megan Hawkins and Frankie Clark. These two seniors had to take their ACT test at the same time as the game with Salina.
That meant coach Randi Pawpa would be starting some young players.
Things began great as Wagoner built a 28-18 halftime lead, but Salina still had some fight left.
The Wildcats rallied back to lead 39-38 with just a couple minutes left in the contest.
Lady Bulldog Toni Coleman made a contested close-in basket for a one point lead and Kyky Swanson got a steal and scored an insurance basket to secure the win.
The victory was Wagoner’s first of the season.
“It feels so good,” said Swanson of getting the first win.
Of the battle down the stretch with Salina, Swanson added, “You’ve got to want it and do anything in sight to get it.”
Swanson finished with five points while Coleman hit a career-high 19 points and also grabbed 13 rebounds.
“It’s great,” Coleman said of the win. “I was working so hard in the off season to get better than I was last season.”
Coleman missed a lot of last year due to injury. She is trying to make the most of her chances now since returning to the court.
What was the key against Salina?
“Staying up on defense and being smart with the ball,” Coleman added. “And, working the clock. The clock is our friend.”
The tournament also saw a breakout game by senior Clark. She scored 13 in the first round loss to Okay.
Clark is getting used to starting games, instead of coming off the bench like last year.
“You have to be ready when you hit the floor,” Clark said.
Clark ran cross country, but basketball requires a lot of sprinting. Was that a hard transition to make?
“I was nervous coming to basketball because it was sprints,” Clark explained.
She has handled it well and is a tough defender.
“The (team) is a very good team,” Clark added. “The potential is there. We just need to finish.”
That potential was on display Saturday.
Freshman Abby Humphries played with poise. She handled the ball well and scored four points. Destini Parrish added two points as did Aubrey Bruce.
For the week, Dec. 10-14, Wagoner lost to Okmulgee, Okay, Catoosa and defeated Salina. Overall, the Lady Bulldogs are 1-5.
The Lady Bulldogs played Locust Grove at home on Dec. 17 before taking off for the Christmas break.
Individual scoring:
(Against Okmulgee Dec. 10): Toni Coleman 11 & 11 rebounds, Marlee Medlin 6, Megan Hawkins 5, Kara Bruce 3, Kyky Swanson 3.
(Against Okay Dec. 12): Frankie Clark 13, Coleman 6, Abby Curry 5, Hawkins 5, K.Bruce 2.
(Against Catoosa Dec. 13): Coleman 9, Hawkins 6, Medlin 4, Clark 3, K.Bruce 2, Jameah Robinson 2.
(Against Salina Dec. 14): Coleman 19 & 13 rebounds, Medlin 6, K.Bruce 6, Swanson 5, Abby Humphries 4, Destini Parrish 2, Aubrey Bruce 2.