Thirty-four. That’s the number of strokes Wagoner Lady Dog golfers shaved off of their first 2019 tournament score when they opened their 2020 campaign Monday, March 2 in Sapulpa at the Olive Tournament.
The defending 4A State Runner-Up team shot an impressive 352 to best a field of 19 teams comprised of 109 golfers. Coach James “Moose” Henson said there was a lot of competition as six teams at the tournament were at the 2019 State Tournament in their respective classes.
Perkins finished second with a 360 and Cushing finished third with a 378.
He called Wagoner’s score “real good” for the first outing of the season.
Individually, three Lady Bulldog golfers medaled. Junior Caitlyn Henson led the team by shooting an 88 for a sixth place finish while sophomore Riley Spaulding and senior Jessica Lord tied for 11th with a 92. Senior Macy Robertson shot a 93 and sophomore Brekka Watkins shot a 107.
For the junior varsity, sophomore Mechelle Vermellion shot a 95, senior Evanne Biby shot a 104, and sophomores Philly Hall and Katlyn Louviere shot a 114 and 117 respectively.
“We’re pretty excited! They played pretty good for the first tournament,” Henson said. “We brought everybody back and we should be better. I expect us to play better. Our score shows some of them really worked hard over the winter and got their game lined out.”
“There are always little things to work on,” he continued. “One of the reasons I play this tournament and then take three weeks off is to see what we have and then work on it.”
Henson noted there is good competition within the team itself with everyone wanting to make the Top 5 for tournament action.
“Mechelle Vermellion wasn’t a starting five, but I took her and she shot a 95. This forces me to have a ranking for the five bag,” he explained. “That speaks to the competition I’m talking about. It will drive them to all want to be better and work hard.
“They are all really good kids and this (competition) is a healthy thing. There is not a whole lot of motivating I need to do. If they want to be in the Top 5, they have to get better.”
Henson said for the first three or four tournaments, he will do weekly rankings, and it could change every time. In fact, he admitted he would not be surprised if there are three or four at the top in the end.
“I am very excited for the season!” he exclaimed. “I knew we would improve and we have a chance to be really, really good this year. It is exciting!”
Henson said the Lady Dogs are taking aim on two-time defending state champion Hilldale as they progress through the season. He believes that is the team to beat with a target on their back.
“They’re pretty good and we have a big gap to close, but I think we’ll close it,” he assured.
The Lady Dogs will resume action on Monday, March 23 when they play in the Keys tournament at Tahlequah. They will return home Monday, March 30 for the Wagoner Tournament at Sequoyah State Park Golf Course.