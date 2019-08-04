MUSKOGEE -- Haeden Schoolcraft will spend his senior year making up for lost time on the football field.
As a junior, Schoolcraft got off to a fast start as the leading tackler. However, the season was cut short when he suffered a hand injury at Fort Gibson.
This wasn’t a tape it up and go injury, either. Schoolcraft had to wait until the last game of the season before he was released to return.
He will see plenty of playing time again on defense, but also on offense at tight end.
“He’ll do more and not just at linebacker,” Coach Dale Condict said. "It does us good to have a tight end (that can run a route).”
Schoolcraft joined Condict, Jayden Snyder, Drew Mills and Jaydn Marshall during the annual Bravado pre-season preview show in Muskogee.
He revealed his favorite pro linebacker he would like most to emulate - former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu.
The moderator asked Schoolcraft if he would go as far as Polamalu’s hair style. he replied he would need a few months of no haircuts to come close to that wild style.
In the meantime, Schoolcraft will continue to copy Polamalu’s intensity.
The Bulldogs went 10-2 last season and Condict feels the team should be strong again. Condict said Bristow should be the main contender with Wagoner for the District crown.
Since coming to Wagoner, Condict has won four state championships, two State runners-up, been District champion seven years in a row and 10 times overall.