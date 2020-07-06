Wagoner pitcher Haeden Schoolcraft, left, signs a college baseball letter of intent to play at Bacone College. Schoolcraft received a full scholarship. Bacone baseball coach Tyrell Cummings looks on.
Wagoner pitcher signs with Bacone College
Tags
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
One of two Tulsa police officers shot in Monday traffic stop has died
-
SQ 802 narrowly passes; Medicaid expansion comes down to rural vs. urban votes
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes visit to Tulsa to view possible site for factory
-
Tulsa World editorial: Happy Independence Day, but remember, your right to go without a mask ends at the point we're sharing the same air
-
Life with black bears: 'We're fed up,' Cherokee County residents say of brazen bears
Latest Local Offers
Mailboxes, Split Walls, TuckPointing, Reface Brick, Fire Places, Mudcaps, etc. Free Est., 38yrs, Tulsa/BA and surrounding areas.
Decorative/Traditional: Foundations, driveways, sidewalks, patios, overlays, stamped & stained/colored, polished. BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.
Tree Trimming & Removal, free est., free stump grinding. Senior/Vet Discounts. Certified Arborist & Fully Ins.