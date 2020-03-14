Wagoner baseball coach Benny Nail got two pieces of good news last week.
The first was the way the Bulldogs battled from behind to win a District game at home and the other was school officials allowed them to play, including the junior varsity, in a Spring Break Tournament at Ketchum.
Wagoner won its first game of the season during the 2020 home opener with a wild 9-8 verdict over Catoosa. The game went back and forth until the seventh inning.
The now 1-4 Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead. Then, relief pitcher Darius McNack came on for the win with two strikeouts and a ground out in the seventh.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Nail. “Especially on Thursday, they kept battling.”
Of the District slate, Nail said, “They beats us 2-1 Monday (March 9) and we beat them so we are both 1-1 in District.”
McNack got the win for his 1 2/3-innings of work.
“I like the kids with their enthusiasm and the desire to get better and play,” Nail added. “Defense. That’s our key. We’re going to have to play solid defense. We don’t have the dominant pitching staff.”
Getting to play over Spring Break was a big plus for Nail. With the concern by many officials in the state, it was good news that the Bulldogs and the junior varsity will get some needed playing time.
“We can practice and play until further notice,” Nail explained.
The junior varsity will play two games on Wednesday, one game Friday and one game Saturday. The varsity has two Thursday games (against Adair and Chelsea), one on Friday and one on Saturday.