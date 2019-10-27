Cold, wet conditions greeted runners at the 4A State Cross Country Meet in Shawnee Saturday, where the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs competed with athletes from top programs across Oklahoma.
The Lady Bulldogs earned a 11th place finish, just one spot out of the Top 10. Coach Tony Rosebrough said that is an improvement of two spots from 13th place where they finished in 2018.
The Bulldogs finished in 18th place, but was led by a stellar performance from junior John Vunetich who finished 12th individually - just two spots out of All-State honors.
"They worked hard," Rosebrough said about his athletes. "It was cold, wet, slippery and muddy but the girls did well with the conditions. I would have liked to have finished higher, but they got out there and competed well."
Jillian Strange, Wagoner's first runner to cross the finish line, ran a personal best time of 13:21.98 to finish 22nd.
Other Lady Bulldog times and placings include Elizabeth Cantrell, 14:05.37, 67th; Frankie Clark, 14:05.96, 68th; Serenity Eaton, 14:08.92, 73rd; Raena Schaefer, 15:37.50, 137th and Presley Miller, 16:18.21, 152nd. Ashley Adair did not compete.
As for the boys' race, Rosebrough said Vunetich battled with two other runners down the homestretch in an effort to get that coveted 10th place finish. Unfortunately, they passed him in a very close finish, yet he still medaled for a Top 15 performance.
Vunetich's time was 17:22.59.
"John is right there on the verge of All-State. He's been our best runner all year and shown it. He's a junior and will be back," Rosebrough said.
Other Bulldog times and placings include Richie Wiley, 19:44.04, 114th; Anthony Ripp, 19:51.90, 120th; James Coward, 20:08.47, 128th; Joseph Miller, 20:14.40, 132nd; Albert Garay, 20:17.43, 134th and Will McKinney, 23:12.72, 162nd.
"The rest of our boys got boxed in and when you get boxed in, it's hard to get out of that rut," the coach said. "Another thing is, it's their first time to be down here and see what it (State) is all about."
Vunetich was an individual State qualifier for the Bulldogs last year.
"This year's State Meet will make them hungry for it next year. We have quite a few runners coming back and several more coming up," Rosebrough noted. "We are starting tradition right now. The girls are a little ahead of the boys since they've been there (State) before, but the boys are getting started and it will take a little bit."
Saturday's State Cross Country Meet marks the end of the 2019 season for Wagoner runners. The cross country program is only graduating two seniors - Frankie Clark for the Lady Bulldogs and Joseph Miller for the Bulldogs.
"Frankie has been great! I can't say enough about her, she is really a good kid!" Rosebrough exclaimed.