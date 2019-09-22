Several Wagoner cross country athletes took part in the Griffin Promise Autism Run held Saturday, Sept. 21 in Broken Arrow.
John Vunetich, Richie Wiley and Anthony Ripp finished in the top three overall spots, posting times of 23:38, 24:37 and 24:40 respectively. Albert Garay's time of 25:13 earned him a 5th place finish.
James Coward placed eighth with a time of 25:54, 8th and Jillian Strange finished 10th with a time of 26:05. Right behind them were Frankie Clark in 11th place with a time of 26:06 and Will McKinney in 12th with his time of 26:21.
Other competitors, their placings and times include Serenity Eaton, 26:44, 15th; Liz Cantrell, 27:38, 16th; Alan Muehlenweg, 27:45, 18th; Ashlee Bailey, 31:57, 34th; Alexis Miller, 32:13, 36th and Presley Miller, 35:04, 43rd.
Coach Alan Muehlenweg said he was proud of his student athletes for competing in the 5K event, even though it was not a scheduled school competition.
"They ran and competed instead of skipping a week, and that's always good," Muehlenweg said. "It shows what kind of kids they are. They work hard, and it will pay off for the in the long run."
This week the Wagoner cross country teams resume competitive action when they go to Owasso on Thursday and to Tahlequah Sequoyah on Saturday.