It is not a family rule in the Bruce household that everybody plays a sport, but it’s definitely understood.
“It just runs in our genes and we go for it,” said Wagoner sophomore Kara Bruce.
Bruce plays three sports: Fast-pitch softball, basketball and Slow-pitch softball.
Her family all played sports and Bruce admits there might be an unspoken path expected.
“My parents played sports in high school, then my sister” Bruce said. “It did influence me. I always played sports”
It seems Bruce is always on the go. The Jan. 17 game at Fort Gibson is a case in point. It was originally scheduled as a home game, but a wrestling tournament forced a venue change.
Family and friends had to make a last minute drive to Fort Gibson to see Bruce nail a 3-point basket as the Lady Bulldogs’ shooting guard.
Fort Gibson, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, toppled Wagoner 68-15.
In the Jan. 14 contest at home against Miami, Bruce scored five in a 52-31 loss.
Bruce likes basketball and looks forward to the restarting of the Slow-Pitch softball program this spring. She was an outfielder in fast-pitch and will play that position again this spring.
The Lady Bulldogs play again in the Checotah Tournament Jan. 23-25. This will be the last regular season tournament before District playoffs begin in mid-February.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Against Miami during 52-31 loss (Jan. 14): Kara Bruce 5, Megan Hawkins 4, Toni Coleman 4, Abby Curry 3, Marlee Medlin 3, Kyky Swanson 3, Aubrey Bruce 2, Abby Humphries 2.
Against Fort Gibson during 68-15 loss (Jan. 17): Toni Coleman 4, Abby Humphries 3, Kara Bruce 3, Kyky Swanson 3, Jameah Robinson 2.