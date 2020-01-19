FORT GIBSON -- It might be a good idea not to mention the 2-of-11 free throw shooting against Fort Gibson from the Jan. 17 game to any Wagoner basketball player. They might become “defensive” if the subject is brought up.
Some might say that would be impossible to have happen. The Bulldogs are already highly defensive on the court and getting better every game!
Case in point: Wagoner just knocked off Class 4A’s No. 11 Tigers on Friday 50-47 and did it with solid defense. Even more important was the Bulldogs won the game on the road and beat Fort Gibson for the first time in six years.
“This is my sixth year at Wagoner and this is the first time we’ve beaten them,” said Bulldog coach Zack Ange. “So, it was a big win for our boys.”
Wagoner’s defense is like that gnat that gets in your face and no matter how you swat at it, it still remains.
Bulldog Caden Pawpa knows all about defense. In the last 30 seconds against Fort Gibson, he came up with two defensive rebounds and a steal to help preserve the rare win.
It should have come as no surprise that Pawpa plays tough defense along with his teammates. Caden’s dad, Richard, was a star at Shawnee High School back in the day and holds all kinds of defensive marks there.
Richard continued playing tough defense at St. Gregory’s and later at Northeastern State.
“My dad taught me that defense wins championships,” said Caden, who scored 10 points on offense, too. “I take that to heart every time I take the court.”
Caden continues to improve on defense and that is good news for Wagoner fans.
“Always my personal mission is to stop the other team’s best player completely to the best of my ability,” Caden added.
With dad to talk to and mom, Randi, who coaches the Lady Bulldogs, basketball is a familiar family subject.
“We eat, sleep and drink it,” said Caden with a smile.
Just don’t ask about the team’s free throws. That still needs a little tweaking.
Wagoner had Tuesday, Jan. 21 off so it could get ready for the Checotah Tournament on Jan. 23-25. This will be the last regular season tournament until the District playoffs in mid-February.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Against Miami in 70-31 win (Jan. 14): Sawyer Jones 17, Jack Southern 10, Julian Smith 9, Corbin Marsey 8, Caden Pawpa 7, Jacob Scroggins 5, Richie Wiley 3, Trae Dennis 3, Derrick Tyson 3, Chase Nanni 2, Bristo Love 2, Gabe Goodnight 2.
Against Fort Gibson in 50-47 win (Jan. 17): Sawyer Jones 15, Caden Pawpa 10, Jacob Scroggins 9, Jack Southern 8, Chase Nanni 8.