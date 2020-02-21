The impossible comeback by Wagoner ended with an incredible finish when Jacob Scroggins got a second chance to be the hero Friday night in the Class 4A District champiolnship battle with Stilwell.
Scroggins had just missed a shot, but teammate Bristo Love came up with the rebound with 3.2 seconds remaining. Love got the ball to Scroggins and the junior shot again -- only this time the ball went in the basket as time ran out.
Scroggins' shot gave the Bulldogs a 61-59 win and capped a furious fourth quarter.
Here is the skinny on the game:
* Wagoner was behind by as many as 16 points during the game.
* The District title was Wagoner's first since 2010 and 36th in school history.
* For Wagoner coach Zack Ange, it was his second career District crown. He won the 2013 trophy when Ange coached at Hollis.
* Scroggins was not the only hero in the game. Wagoner got crucial baskets from Caden Pawpa and great defense from Chase Nanni, who even ran into a trash can to save the ball from going out of bounds.
* The win pushed the Bulldogs to 19-5 on the season. Wagoner plays again on Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Regional winner's bracket at Fort Gibson set for 8 p.m. The Bulldogs meet the winner of the Fort Gibson-Sallisaw game.
WAGONER 61, STILWELL 59
Stilwell 18 17 10 14 - 59
Wagoner 9 14 17 21 - 61
Wagoner scoring: Caden Pawpa 25, Jacob Scroggins 11, Sawyer Jones 9, Chase Nanni 7, Bisto Love 7, Corbin Marsey 2.