Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith is the winner of the Bill Knight Automotive Player of the Week’s season-ending online poll.
During the 2019 season, readers voted weekly for the Bill Knight Automotive Player of the Week, while the Tulsa World’s staff also picked a Player of the Week. After the season, a readers poll was conducted to select the top player of the week.
A late surge lifted Smith, a 6-foot-6 junior, to the top of the poll by 63 votes over Bixby quarterback Mason Williams.
Smith was the Week 1 readers choice selection as he had 14 tackles and two sacks in a 36-27 win over Coweta. He moved from Coweta last winter.
It was a breakout season for Smith, who had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses with 13 sacks and a team-high 38 quarterback pressures. He was an All World second-team selection after he helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 4A semifinals.
“As a junior, I am as excited about his future as anybody I’ve coached,” Wagoner’s Dale Condict said Wednesday. “He’s a great kid, has a great work ethic and gives tremendous effort in every practice and game. He has all the intangibles, the height, the athleticism and academics to play at the next level — we just need him to add a few pounds.”
Condict added that he hopes to add Smith more into his offense next year at tight end.
Also finishing in the top five behind Williams (Week 0, staff choice), were Rejoice Christian’s Will Lambley (Week 7 readers choice), Regent Prep’s Braden Gilbert (Week 14 readers choice) and Coweta’s Gage Hamm (Week 11, readers choice).