Sometimes football teams play beyond their ability and expectations. That was the case for the 2005 Wagoner Bulldogs.
What this Wagoner team lacked in ability (but don’t take it as a knock, they were good), they more than made up for it in toughness.
That hard-nosed attitude would pay big dividends in the 2005 season.
“They were one of my toughest teams,” said football coach Dale Condict. “They bought into (what we wanted out of them) quicker than I thought.”
The Bulldogs posted two huge wins early in September that year. They beat a good Fort Gibson squad 26-14 and then knocked off Class 3A’s No. 1 Berryhill 10-0.
“After that, we knew we would be pretty good,” Condict added.
Although Wagoner did not win the District title, the Bulldogs marched through the State playoffs like they owned it.
Shutout victories over familiar foe Fort Gibson, 35-0 and traditional power Ada 27-0 set the stage for another tough semifinal opponent in Star-Spencer.
The Bulldogs dispatched the Oklahoma City area school 24-6 to reach the December 3 4A championship game.
“It felt like a Disney movie,” Condict said of the run. “It was a special time for our school and community.”
Condict was right. The community had not had a chance to celebrate a trip to the State championship game since 1945. And, that game 60 years ago was never played due to a flu outbreak that tackled the Bulldogs. Woodward was awarded the title years later by forfeit.
So, it is easy to see why the 2005 squad’s trip to a football title game was so important.
However, No. 1 Clinton would be a tough foe. The game was played at Owen Field on the University of Oklahoma campus.
Clinton would prevail 20-7 and take home the gold football trophy for the third year in a row. The Red Tornadoes finished 14-0 while Wagoner ended at 11-3.
The 60-year wait for another try at winning a State football championship did produce an iconic photo from the game.
As the silver, runner-up trophy was handed to one of the Wagoner players; he could not hold back the emotion of the moment and put his head on the metal football on the top.
The photographer snapped the picture that instantly went viral.
“That picture made the rounds,” Condict said. “It captured the moment.”
For years, a huge copy of the photo graced one of the lesser traveled hallways of the Tulsa World newsroom.
For that gritty effort from a team that maybe exceeded expectations a bit, the 2005 Wagoner football team will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.
Ceremonies are scheduled for March 28 at 6 p.m. in the Hughes Event Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the High School’s athletic office, The Locker Room business on west Cherokee or Oklahoma Graphx.