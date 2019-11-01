A McLain football player was closing fast on
Wagoner’s Braden Drake near the sideline and plowed into the Bulldog marching band’s drum set while staged for the halftime show to begin during Friday’s Senior Night battle at W.L. Odom Field.
The McLain player was unhurt and the drum set took a beating, but appeared still usable. It was the only time during the District 4A-3 game that Wagoner missed a beat.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in District play with a 55-0 victory over the Titans (3-6 and 1-5) before 1,200.
The game could have been higher scoring, but both sides agreed to let the clock run in the second half.
Wagoner dominated on offense and was equally as tough on defense to get their first shutout of the season.
How good was Wagoner this night?
• They did not have to punt.
• The defense recorded a safety and partially blocked a punt.
• The punt return team scored a 57-yard TD.
• The defense held McLain to minus-30 yards total offense.
• The Bulldogs recovered three fumbles.
• Wagoner had 243 yards total offense and did not lose a fumble.
It was the kind of game that helped forget a tough road loss the week before at Bristow.
“Congratulations to the seniors,” said Bulldog coach Dale Condict. “It was a great night. We got back on the winning trail.”
Condict told his team that tougher games were ahead.
“We’ve got to prepare now for huge games from here on,” said Condict.
Of the Titans, Condict said he learned a lot from watching game film.
“I thought we could take care of business,” he added. “We played a pretty clean game.”
All the seniors that were honored got game time experience, too.
“We bounced back pretty well,” said the game’s leading rusher Braden Drake, who had 61 yards on 5 carries and 2 touchdowns. “It was Senior Night and we got to let all the seniors play.”
Linebacker Kaden Charboneau, who got the partial block of a McLain punt, had another good game on defense.
“It feels like I’m getting more used to the position,” Charboneau said of the linebacker spot. “I’m learning all the basics, learning the reads. Our coaches say to run to the ball every play.”
Here’s how Wagoner scored against McLain:
• Just 90 seconds into the game, Brian Trimble caught a 25 yard TD pass from Sawyer Jones. Jaden Snyder kicks his first of six extra points.
• Drake scores from 20 yards out with 8:00 left in the first period.
• Two safeties: The first at 5:47 and the second at 2:57 were recorded by the swarming defense.
• Twelve seconds later on the Titans’ free kick after the second safety, Snyder races 57 yards for the TD on the return.
• Chochee Watson opens the second quarter scoring with a 9-yard TD run with 10:46 on the clock. Watson follows that with a 10-yard tally with 5:15 showing.
• With six seconds left in the half, Snyder boots a 26-yard field goal.
• The game’s final score came when reserve quarterback Max Brown had a nice 14-yard run finish in the end zone.
Wagoner travels to Cleveland for the last game of the regular season. A Wagoner victory will sew up second place in the District race. A Tiger win will give them second place since the tiebreaker will be in their favor.