Wagoner had a virus-shortened soccer season, but got some good news recently with four players earning All-State honors and eight Bullodgs making the All-District list.
All-Staters included Ryan Dumond, Hunter Jackson, Jordan Hatch and Audrey Southern.
The All-District team had Jillian Strange, Anna Holmes, Harley Louviere, Hatch, Steven Greer, Mikey Rice, Dumond and Jackson.
The Bulldogs played only five games before the season was halted and later cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
The Lady Bulldogs were 5-0 when things were halted. Coach Brandon Carr joked recently that this was his first undefeated season.
The girls had a solid team that played well together. Hatch, Southern, Strange, Holmes and Louviere were tough to beat.
Southern, a senior, will continue to play in college at Northeastern A&M and join former Bulldog Bri Cox there.
The boys posted an early 1-3 record, but continued to improve every game.
Dumond was the leading scorer last year and was an early signee to play at Northeastern A&M. Months later, Dumond decided to pursue other goals outside of soccer following graduation.