The 2020 soccer season ended way too soon for Wagoner’s boys and girls teams.
If the season had continued without the threat the COVID-19 pandemic, this would have been about the time for Senior Night at W.L. Odom Stadium.
To honor those seniors, this page will be dedicated to the seniors on each squad. Some biographical material accompanies each player.
Presenting the 2020 Soccer Seniors!
Audrey Southern
Achievements: NHS, Bulldog award, academic All-State for soccer.
Plans: Go to college and major in psychology, find a nice husband, and have lots of children.
Personal: Thank you to my parents for never letting me give up, to my coaches for pushing me to do my best, and my grandparents for almost never missing a game no matter what.
Steven Greer
Achievements: 2017-2018 Hustle award. 2018-2019 Defensive player of the year.
Plans: Going to college to play soccer at the the next level and get a good education
Personal: I’d like to thank all my coaches for pushing me to do better not just in soccer, but in life if it wasn’t for them I would have never been given the opportunity to play college soccer. I would also like to thank all my teammates I now see all of them as lifelong friends.
Hunter Jackson
Achievements: Stem club. Bulldog award.
Plans: Going to NEO to play soccer and to major in veterinary medicine.
Personal: I’d like to thank coach Carr, Bell and Sammy for guiding me and making me into the player I am today and I’d also like to thank Ryan Dumond, Steven Greer, Mason Goodnight, Hayden James, and Mikey Rice for challenging me the past three years.
Hayden James
Achievements: Business Professionals of America. American Legion Oklahoma Boys State.
Plans: I am going to attend Northeastern State University and major in Business Administration. After attending Northeastern State University, I plan to attend Oklahoma City University Law to receive my Juris Doctorate degree so I can be a defense attorney.
Personal: I would like to thank my all coaches for making my four years of soccer an amazing adventure that taught me the importance of teamwork.
Thank you to all of the seniors who have been by my side through thick and thin. And a thank you to all of my teammates from the past four years for making my soccer experience one to remember.
Kennedy Winn
Achievements: NHS. All-conference volleyball, principal’s honor roll, Academic state-champs volleyball and soccer.
Plans: Go to college, go into the medical field and become a RN, eventually have a family and lots of dogs!
Personal: Thank you to my coach’s for always pushing me and believing in me. Thank you to my teammates for basically being my sisters and the amazing memories! And, thank you to my mom for always having my back and being my #1!
Jordan Hatch
Achievements: NHS, FCCLA, Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Academic All-State for soccer.
Plans: I plan to attend college and possibly go into the medical field of some sort.
Personal: First, I want to thank my family for always being there for me, and I want to thank the coaches for always pushing me to be my best and last I want to thank all my teammates for such amazing memories and being such great friends.
Chelsea Alsip
Achievements: NHS, SWAT, Superintendent’s honor roll, Top 10 percent, Academic All-State soccer.
Plans: I plan to attend College become a RN and work in the pediatric field.
Personal: Thank you to my coaches for always pushing me to be my best and my family for always being there for me and coming to all my games. And, to my team for being such great friends.
Cheyenne
Belvin
Achievements: NHS, Mu Alpha Theta, Superintendent’s honor roll, Academic All-State champs for soccer and volleyball, salutatorian, Rotary student of the month.
Plans: I plan to attend college and I am interested in becoming a child psychologist.
Personal: Thank you to my coaches for always pushing me to be the best that I can be and more. To my family for always supporting me and learning how soccer works to help better me as a player.
And lastly, to my team for making this year the best that it could be. (And kudos to Alan Muehlenweg for teaching me goalie last minute for a couple of games last year).
Michael
Zalmanzig
Achievements: BPA President.
Plans: Go to college become an accountant and crunch some numbers.
Personal: I wanna say thank you to all the coaches for making me a better player. Also thank my teammates for challenging me. Most of all having the best parents I could ask for!
Mason
Goodnight
Plans: To attend TCC to study veterinary medicine and to start my own rescue for animals in need.
Personal: I would to thank all my coaches. They would always push me to be the very best and believe in me. I’d also like to thank Hunter Jackson, Steven Greer, Ryan Dumond, Hayden James and Mikey Rice for always believing in me and having my back. Thank you for an amazing four years that I will never forget.
Ryan
Dumond
Awards: Bulldog award and Golden Boot-Best Offensive Player.
Plans: I will work until I have enough money to do whatever I feel like doing, finding a wife and settling down.
Personal: First off, I wanna thank God for all the blessings. Second, I wanna thank my coaches and family and last, I wanna thank all my friends and teammates. It’s been real and it’s been fun and it’s been real fun.