Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Wagoner Soccer Tournament ended  after one day of the scheduled two-day event, it was announced Thursday by soccer officials.

Twelve 40-minute matches were played all day at W.L. Odom Field. Here are the results of those games.

BOYS DIVISION

First round: Claremore Sequoyah 2, Wagoner 0

Tulsa Rogers 4, Bristow 0

McAlester 2, Tulsa Cascia Hall 1

Atoka 2, Poteau 1

Semifinals

Tulsa Rogers 3, Claremore Sequoyah 0

McAlester 2, Atoka 1, SO

GIRLS DIVISION

First round: Wagoner 4, Mannford 1

Claremore Sequoyah 3, Poteau 0

McAlester 3, Bristow 1

Porter 2, Atoka 0

Semifinals

Wagoner 2, Claremore Sequoyah 1, SO

McAlester 3, Porter 0

