Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Wagoner Soccer Tournament ended after one day of the scheduled two-day event, it was announced Thursday by soccer officials.
Twelve 40-minute matches were played all day at W.L. Odom Field. Here are the results of those games.
BOYS DIVISION
First round: Claremore Sequoyah 2, Wagoner 0
Tulsa Rogers 4, Bristow 0
McAlester 2, Tulsa Cascia Hall 1
Atoka 2, Poteau 1
Semifinals
Tulsa Rogers 3, Claremore Sequoyah 0
McAlester 2, Atoka 1, SO
GIRLS DIVISION
First round: Wagoner 4, Mannford 1
Claremore Sequoyah 3, Poteau 0
McAlester 3, Bristow 1
Porter 2, Atoka 0
Semifinals
Wagoner 2, Claremore Sequoyah 1, SO
McAlester 3, Porter 0