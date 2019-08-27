The week may not have started out so great, but it ended with a fantastic finish.

That’s how Wagoner Lady Bulldog softball fared. The team got roughed up by always strong Hilldale during a 9-0 defeat. Then, Wagoner won the Okmulgee Tournament with a 6-2 win over Catoosa and a 10-0 romp over host Okmulgee on Saturday night.

It took a long time before the title game was played, but fans that stayed got to see an offensive outburst. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Okmulgee 10-0 in a game halted by the run rule in the fourth inning.

The victories in the Okmulgee tournament evened the season record at 3-3 for Coach Brian Edwards’ crew.

The Lady Bulldogs played host to Jay on Tuesday and have another home game on Thursday with Stigler. Locust Grove comes to town on Friday.

