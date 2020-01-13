Nominations for the third Wagoner Sports Hall of Fame can still be made before the Feb. 11 deadline. Nominations can be picked up at the Locker Room at 108 E. Cherokee) or at Oklahoma GraphX at 100 S. Casaver.
The Hall of Fame banquet and indcution ceremony are scheduled for March 28 at 6 p.m. in the Robert Hughes Event Center. Tickets are $15 and the event will be catered by Smokin' Sisters.
Tickets can be purchased through the Wagoner High School Athletic Department, The Locker Room and Oklahoma GraphX.