Wagoner High School sports fans had plenty to cheer about in 2019.
As the year closes, here are the Top Six events selected by the Wagoner County American-Tribune staff.
1: Wagoner football reached the Class 4A semifinals before losing to the eventual State champs from Poteau.
The Bulldogs gave a preview of how far they could advance after a near-perfect game against Fort Gibson in the first playoff game. Then, Wagoner did the unthinkable!
Coach Dale Condict’s crew knocked off the No. 1 and defending champion Bethany Broncos at Bethany. The 21-14 win was capped off by the running of Braden Drake.
2: The wrestling team was second at Dual State and third at the State tournament. Braden Drake was the only Bulldog individual State champion.
3: The Lady Bulldog golf team made history with a State runner-up finish. This was the first time for any girls team to come so close to a championship.
4: State track and field champions were crowned. Ashton Bartholomew won the high jump and long jump while Dahsauni Lyday won the discus and shot.
5: (tie) The Lady Bulldog soccer team reached the second round of the playoffs before falling to Fort Gibson.
And, the Lady Bulldog volleyball squad had a 21-9 record and came within one victory of reaching State.