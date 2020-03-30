Not every Wagoner spring sports team could have won a State championship, but three teams and some individuals could have advanced far into the playoffs and maybe brought home gold in 2020.
However, that was before the season was cancelled by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a look at Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs that realistically had a shot at individual gold medals or a team State championship.
GIRLS GOLF: Coach James Henson’s crew finished second at State in 2019 and had everyone back, including seniors Macy Robertson and Jessica Lord.
“We won the Olive tournament at Sapulpa that had seven teams that made the State tournament and we won it,” Henson said of early success. “We were excited.”
The team shot an amazing 352 score.
“We had two seniors and both had high hopes for the season and even playing college golf,” said Henson, who was in his fourth year with girls golf. “Those chances go way down now.”
Robertson had the most amazing story about her golf prowess. She literally went from playing Putt-Putt golf to playing in her first tournament as a freshman.
“She started out in tennis as a freshman,” Henson explained. “She came to me at spring break (to change sports) and six weeks later qualified for the State golf tournament.”
Robertson qualified three times total, but was denied a fourth by the current pandemic that closed all school activity.
“It’s extremely disappointing,” Henson said. “We had a good chance to win it this year.”
BOYS GOLF: Lucas Mays and Gauge Merz each had big shots at qualifying for State. Coach Chad Soma said the team even had a chance to qualify for State, too.
“I think we were going to be pretty good,” said Soma. “We definitely could have qualified as a team.”
The Bulldogs finished second at the Catoosa tournament held at the Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club in an early event.
Mays is a senior and Merz is part of a large group of talented sophomores who give Soma a bright future.
GIRLS SOCCER: A 5-0 start gave an indication of how good the Lady Bulldogs might be. The seniors and a pair of sophomores spoke about the lost potential.
Senior Kennedy Winn: “It’s very sad. We don’t get to say good-bye to anyone. It just ended. You should always play like it’s your last game, but who knew it would be everyone’s last game.”
Sophomore Jillian Strange: “I’m really disappointed, but feel bad for the seniors. It really sucks.”
Sophomore Harley Louviere: “It’s a big disappointment. We could have gone far this season. We had potential.”
Senior Jordan Hatch: “The games we did play, we played very well.”
Senior Chelsea Alsip: “I know there is a lot going on (with the virus) and we worked really hard. We were as close as we’ve been in several years. It’s sad to see the season be gone so soon. We had the talent to go pretty far and it makes me feel good other people thought we were good.”
Senior Cheyenne Belvin: “It really kind of stinks. It’s cool we were undefeated. This year was the closest we’ve been…we like each other for the most part. I wish we could have gone farther. It is what it is.”
Senior Audrey Southern: “It’s really sad it ended before it started. We were supposed to go far this year. This is the closest team we’ve had in four years.”
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD: Senior Dahsauni Lyday had ‘shot’ to win her fourth and fifth career gold medals in the discus and shot events this season.
“Her marks so far this season are already the best in 5A,” said coach Darron Hummingbird. “It’s very disappointing, but understandable (due to the virus).”
Others that had chances for gold were Ashley Adair, Jacie Edwards, Caden Pawpa and Isaac Smith in various events and relays.
Pawpa currently holds the school record in the 400. He has run a 51.2 second time. Pawpa runs individual events and relays.