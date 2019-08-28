2019-08-28 wcat-wagoner 8th grade

Wagoner 8th Grade football team in random order are: Ryder Aadahl, Brent Appleton, Shaun Atkins, Brayden Blackwell, Logan Bloxsom, Payton Booker, Freeman Buchanon, Keyton Cole, Tucker Cluff, Jacob Cox, Zac Daley, Joshua Davis, Jordan Dunn, Witt Edwards, Alex England, Sunshine Fulton, Austin Gaither, Elias Garcia, Felix Gibbs, Collin Hathcoat, Matthew Higginbottom, Zachery Hunt, Stetson Jones, Jonathan Leopard, Kadence McCaslin, Jayce O’Dell, Andrew Terrell, Da’Quan Watson, Tyler Wayman, Gavin Whitaker, Mario Young. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE