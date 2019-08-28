2019-08-28 wcat-wagoner 9th grade

Wagoner 9th Grade football team in random order: Braydon Skeen, Braylon Roberson, Eli Stephen, Anthony Teyon, Chance Burk, Hunter Nail, Gabe Rodriguez, Josh Sowers, Omarrion Stelle, Zane Corey, Ethan Muehlenweg, Caiden Dick, Jacob Barney, Jarrod Riggs, Roman Garcia, Walker Lancaster, Cody Young. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE