The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs are now 12-4 on the volleyball season following a week of competition that included a regular season win over Hulbert to claim a Sooner 5 Conference championship title.
Wagoner swept Hulbert 3-0 on Sept. 3, with set scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-20.
Marlee Medlin led the team with 18 kills while Britley Butler recorded nine. Kennedy Wynn had three kills, two aces and eight digs while Megan Hawkins recorded 23 assists.
The Lady Bulldogs returned home to host the Wagoner Tournament Sept. 6-7 and finished second to Oklahoma Union, falling 0-2 (15-25, 9-25) in the finals.
Earlier in the tournament, they defeated Tahlequah-Sequoyah 2-0 (25-19, 25-23) and beat Glenpool 2-1 (25-22, 19-25, 15-0) after losing to Glenpool in their first match, 1-2 (22-25, 26-24,12-15). Coach Judy Penner said service errors proved to be costly for Wagoner in the first match on Friday.
In the first Glenpool game, Marlee Medlin had 9 kills, Kennedy Wynn had six kills and Megan Hawkins recorded 14 assists.
Against Tahlequah Sequoyah, Medlin had nine kills and seven digs, Hawkins had 18 assists and Britley Butler had six kills. Evanne Biby served back-to-back aces in the second set to clinch the Wagoner win.
On Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs played Glenpool again, winning 2-1 to go to the finals. In that game, Medlin recorded 15 kills and hawkins had 22 assists. Four Lady Bulldogs had three kills apiece in the game.
Kyky Swanson took the court in the second set and served nine straight points for Wagoner.
“Kyky was definitely a spark that shifted the momentum back our way,” Penner said.
Against Oklahoma Union, Hawkins recorded four assists and the Lady Bulldogs only recorded five total kills.
“We did not play at any time of the tournament our best volleyball that I know we can play, even though we ended up first seed in our pool and advanced to the finals,” Penner noted. “Throughout the two days there was so much going on outside of volleyball that we didn’t have their full, 100-percent attention.”
Perhaps contributing to the re-direction of attention was a gymnasium without air conditioning on Friday when temperatures rose near the century mark outside. Yet Penner said the team did not use that as an excuse.
“A winning team doesn’t have excuses,” she said. “We are trying to change their mindset. You can win games, but you have to have a winning mindset to be a winning traditional program.”
Penner assured she and fellow coaches Zack Ange and Randi Pawpa are proud of the girls for competing in the tournament.
“We know this is a special team, and they are more talented than they think they are,” the coach said. “We just want them to gain the confidence they need to continue to believe in themselves. Being 12-4 (at this point of the season) is something to be extremely proud of.”
While Wagoner’s varsity and junior varsity teams were competing here at home, the 9th grade Lady Bulldogs competed in the Hulbert Tournament where they went 2-2 against varsity and junior varsity teams.
They lost to Hulbert (11-25, 11-25) and defeated both Hulbert JV (25-11, 25-21) and Salina JV (25-15, 19-25, 17-15).
After opening this week at Catoosa on Monday and at Claremore-Sequoyah on Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs will compete in the Cache Tournament over the weekend. On Wednesday, the Lady Bulldog program will host a JV/9th grade tournament in Wagoner. Action begins at 9 a.m.
Scores from the JV team were not available before press time.