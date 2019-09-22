The Robert Hughes Event Center in Wagoner rocked with excitement Monday, Sept. 16 when the 4A Wagoner Lady Bulldogs defeated the 6A Muskogee Lady Roughers in a volleyball game that resembled a state championship match.
The varsity Lady Bulldogs won in five sets, 18-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18 and 15-7.
"We started the match early and it was a long one because of how many points were played back and forth," Coach Judy Penner said. "There was so much energy in the gym! Muskogee came with energy and they re very vocal. Our girls have friends on that team because they play club ball together. It was kind of like winning bragging rights for the next year."
Wagoner dropped the first set, settled in to win the second and lost the third.
"I told them either you came to play tonight or they get the bragging rights. Our girls stepped up their game in set four, and definitely for set five," Penner said.
The Lady Bulldogs completely dominated the fifth set.
"All of the girls brought their 'A' game, and that's incredible for everyone to be clicking at the same time on the same night" the coach added. "That's an ultimate goal you want for your team and your program. They held their composure and stayed focused.
Marlee Medlin had 13 kills, one ace, three blocks and 12 digs in the game. Kennedy Winn had six kills and 17 digs while Mary Bobo had one ace and 19 digs. Megan Hawkins had 28 assists, 24 digs and three aces.
Penner reminded the team's goal is to win 20 games this season and now they are one game closer to that goal.
Earlier in the evening, Wagoner's 9th grade Lady Bulldogs and junior varsity squad won their respective games over Muskogee in two sets.
"It was a great night all around, when a 6A school came in and a 4A school defeated them," a proud coach said.
Entering this week, the Lady Bulldogs are 17-8 on the season with four matches left, including at least one game at Regionals. When the first state rankings came out late last week, Wagoner was ranked as 12th in Class 4A.
"That's pretty good for our first ranking. We were very pleased!" Penner exclaimed. "We've played 25 matches since the first day of school - that's a lot of volleyball!"
On Sept. 19, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Verdigris to take on the 7th ranked Verdigris Lady Cardinals where they lost 1-2, with sets scores of 25-20, 14-25 and 13-25.
"It should have been a great, fun, competitive match and for whatever reason our girls did not show up to play," Penner said. "We are on a roller coaster ride, and the girls were not motivated. We just didn't come to play."
On Tuesday, Sept. 24 the Lady Bulldogs will host Collinsville. The varsity will play at 6:30 p.m., yet earlier matches will feature the younger teams. They will travel to Tahlequah-Sequoyah on Thursday, Sept. 26.
On Oct. 1 Wagoner will host Inola for Senior Night.