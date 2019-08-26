It was two for three for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs last week in varsity volleyball action. They swept Tahlequah Sequoyah in three sets on Monday and Locust Grove in three sets on Tuesday before falling to Okay 1-3 on Thursday. All three matches were played at home.
Against Tahlequah Sequoyah match, The Lady Bulldogs posted set scores of 26-24, 25-13 and 25-9.
"I am super proud of the girls for winning the Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament the previous weekend and turn around two days later and beat them in three sets in a regular season match," Coach Judy Penner said.
Down 21-24 in set one, the girls pushed through to get the 26-24 win.
"Our girls keep amazing me how tough they are becoming. They are winning close games and not giving up," Penner continued. "This is after spending eight hours at the Junior High Tournament we hosted on Monday in a hot gym without air conditioning.
"This work ethic proves they are focused on a mission this season. It's what champions are made of."
Winning set scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 24-14 were posted against Locust Grove on Tuesday. Penner said the visitors have a young program, but their players have improved over last year.
On Thursday, it was a battle of tough teams when Okay came to town. Wagoner had a 20-8 lead in the first set before the Mustangs came back to make it a close game. Wagoner won the first set 25-19.
"Even though we won the first match, the momentum took a huge swing for Okay. They are a very good team, and they just adjusted and starting playing."
In the three sets that followed, the Lady Bulldogs fell 12-25, 20-25 and 18-25. The hole they found themselves in was simply too big to overcome.
"We had won 14 straight sets without facing any adversity, and when the momentum shifted against Okay in set one, we faced that adversity. The Mustangs are definitely coming back to their reputation."
Penner said the Lady Bulldogs have played a lot of volleyball since their season opener on Aug. 15, and are now 7-2 on the young season.
"That's a lot of volleyball in one week," she admitted. "It's a strong start and we are super proud of the girls for working hard and believing in themselves. We had a great crowd Thursday, the biggest this season. The girls like that!"
"We had a lot of positives on the night, we just didn't come out ahead of the score."
Individually, senior Kennedy Winn had two kills in set one and five total on the night. Hailey Freeman had two aces and attempted 12 serves.
Cheyenne Belvin recorded five blocks on the night.
"This (against Okay) was the most aggressive game she's played all season," Penner noted. "She had two block sin set one and that made a huge difference for us. She can definitely jump and get over the net. We need that against teams like Okay with good hitters."
Kyky Swanson and Evanne Biby came off the bench to give the Lady Bulldogs some energy. Penner said that is "extremely important" when others are down or things haven't gone right.
The varsity Lady Bulldogs will host a tournament here in Wagoner Sept. 6-7 while the junior varsity travels on those same dates for tournament action in Hulbert.