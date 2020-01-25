CHECOTAH -- The number three played a big role for Wagoner's basketball team on Saturday night in the finals of the Checotah Crossroads Classic against Vian.
Here are three examples:
* Wagoner reached its third tournament final and for the first time this season won with a 54-44 decision over the Wolverines.
* Wagoner won the Crossroads Classic for the third year in a row.
* And, the Bulldogs used the 3-point shot with deadly accuracy by downing six against Vian and 10 in the first round against Stigler.
Jacob Scroggins and Caden Pawpa had big games against Vian. Each scored 15 points. Sawyer Jones followed with nine, Jack Southern had eight while Corbin Marsey and Bristo Love tallied four and three, respectively.
The victory pushed Wagoner to 12-4. The Bulldogs travel to 13th ranked Catoosa on Tuesday night, Jan. 28.