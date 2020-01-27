There was a time when Wagoner had trouble winning regular season tournament titles. Those days are now long gone.
Wagoner won the Checotah Crossroads Classic over Vian, 54-44, during Saturday night’s final. It was the third championship in a row at the Checotah event and the second time in three years the Bulldogs met Vian in the final.
It was a close game until early in the third quarter when Wagoner, now 12-4, pulled away to win.
The Bulldogs played in three regular season tournaments and reached the championship game in each of them.
“We figured that we’ve been in eight of 10 finals (over the last few years) and won four,” said coach Zack Ange. “That’s a huge accomplishment.”
“They played hard,” Ange said of his squad.
Wagoner defeated Stigler in the first Crossroads game and hit 10, 3-point baskets. The Bulldogs struggled a bit against Keys (Park Hill) in the semifinals, but got momentum changing 3-point baskets from Caden Pawpa to help win.
The final found Pawpa and Jacob Scroggins each scoring 15 points. Sawyer Jones had nine, Jack Southern eight, Corbin Marsey and Bristo Love hit four and three points, respectively.
The second half against Vian was the key to winning.
“We executed well,” Ange said of the final two quarters. “Pawpa’s energy was good and Bristo’s was good, too. I give the credit to everybody.”
There was no All-Tournament selected, but here’s whom the Wagoner County American-Tribune would have picked.
First-team: Pawpa (also MVP), Scroggins and Jones.
Second-team: Love and Southern.
Honorable mention: Marsey and Chase Nanni.
This season Wagoner has beaten four ranked teams from three different classes.
The team played at Catoosa on Tuesday night, Jan. 28. The team returns home on Jan. 31 to face Hilldale.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Against Vian on Jan. 25 (54-44 win): Jacob Scroggins 15, Caden Pawpa 15, Sawyer Jones 9, Jack Southern 8, Corbin Marsey 4, Bristo Love 3.
Against Keys (Park Hill) on Jan. 24 (40-33 win): Pawpa 15, Scroggins 11, Love 6, Jones 6, Marsey 2.
Against Stigler on Jan. 23 (70-33 win): Scroggins 13, Pawpa 10, Marsey 10, Jones 10, Chase Nanni 8, Julian Smith 6, Southern 5, Gabe Goodnight 4, Love 2, Traye Dennis 2.