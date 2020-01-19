Fourteen times Wagoner Bulldog wrestlers stepped onto the mats against Fort Gibson opponents Jan. 14, and 13 times their arms were raised for wins over the visiting Tigers.
The Bulldogs dominated their competition for an impressive 76-6 dual win. While most matches were quick falls, Chochee Watson won a major decision in his 195 match and Gabe Rodriguez won a decision at 126.
“He (Fort Gibson coach) did not have his whole lineup, but we will take a win anytime,” Coach Micco Charboneau said after the dual. “Everyone is upping their game and we are getting better.”
Tuesday’s contest was the varsity’s only one of the week as Wagoner hosted a junior high tournament on Friday and Saturday.
This week they will travel to Skiatook to defend their title at the Skiatook Tournament. Matches are scheduled both Friday and Saturday.
The following results were posted from the Fort Gibson dual:
At 106, Alexis Miller won by forfeit.
At 113, Braven Bowman won by fall in 0:15.
At 120, Joseph Miller won by fall in 0:40.
At 126, Gabe Rodriguez won a 5-2 decision.
At 132, Braden Drake won by fall in 1:27.
At 138, Ti Lockwood won by injury default in the second period.
At 145, Logan Sterling won by fall in 1:37.
At 152, Devin McDarris lost by fall in 1:14.
At 160, Kaden Charboneau won by fall in 0:24.
At 170, Drew Mills won by fall in 0:22.
At 182, Roman Garcia won by fall in 7:04.
At 195, Chochee Watson won a 17-9 major decision.
At 220, Logan Cole won by fall in 1:20.
At 285, Jadyn Marshall won by fall in 1:35.