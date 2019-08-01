The Wagoner Bulldog wrestling program will host a fundraising golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 10 to raise money for a wrestling mat and other program expenses.
The four-person scramble will be held at Sequoyah State Park Golf Course. Tee time is set for 9:30 a.m.
Entry fee is $250 per team. Bulldog Coach Micco Charboneau said prize money will include $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $200 for a participating team based on a random draw.
Prizes will also be awarded to the golfers hitting closest to the pin and with the longest drive.
For more information, contact Brandon Naylor at 918-521-4767 or Charboneau at 918-230-6579.