Returning State Champion wrestler Braden Drake of Wagoner will compete for a second consecutive state title Saturday at the 4A OSSAA State Wrestling Championships in Oklahoma City.
Meanwhile, lady Bulldog wrestlers Alexis Miler and Ashondra Valencia will look to make history as state champions in the respective weight classes of the 2020 Oklahoma Girls Championships.
Drake (132) opened the tournament with a win by fall in 4:28 over Nathan Dekker of Cleveland in the quarterfinals and with a 14-5 major decision over William Wright of Elk City in the semifinals.
He will face Dalton Burdick of Tuttle in Saturday’s final.
Miller opened the tournament with a win by fall in 0:38 over Carime Johnson of Jay in the quarterfinals and a win by fall in 5:36 over Lola Brownfield of Tahlequah in the semifinals.
She will face Jordan Blair of Bethany in the title match.
On Friday, Valencia (112) won by fall in 0:18 over Brayleigh Thompson of Madill, won by fall in 0:23 over Aralease Callahan of Broken Arrow and won a 12-3 major decision over Shawn Johnson of Watonga.
She will face Kearanie Johnson of Claremore in the first place match.
For a number of Bulldogs, their State Tournament experience came to close earlier in the day on Saturday.
Kaden Charboneau (160) earned a third place finish after winning a 6-1 decision over Keedin Crockett of Miami in the third place match. In the consolation semi-finals Saturday, he won a 7-0 decision over Brendan Hernandez of Grove.
In his earlier rounds on Friday, he won by fall in 2:49 over Will Hilton of Tecumseh in the quarterfinals and lost an 11-5 decision to Gannon Allen of Heritage Hall in the semifinals.
Braven Bowman (113) finished in fourth place. He lost a 15-7 major decision to Brandon Anderson of Cushing in the third place match.
Bowman opened the tournament with a win by fall in 5:03 over Colton Jackson of Clinton and lost a 16-6 major decision to Ashton Grounds of Tuttle in the quarterfinals.
In consolations, he won by fall in 1:30 over Cade Carter of Harrah and won by fall over Teyton Burns of Bristow in 2:00.
Jadyn Marshall (285) finished in fourth place Saturday after losing by fall in 3:57 to Rylan Hitt of Elgin in the third place match. In the consolation semi-finals, he won a 5-2 decision over Austin Cliff of Bristow.
On Friday, the senior won a 3-2 ultimate tie breaker over Chandlar Perzanowski of Weatherford in the quarterfinals before losing a 3-2 decision to Beau Stokes of Cushing in the semifinals.
For the girls, Brynlee Goodvoice (185) finished in fourth place Saturday after losing an 11-7 decision to Brooke Bishop of Woodward in the third place match. In the consolation semifinals, she won by fall in 0:12 over Raya Brotherton of Tahlequah.
On Friday, she lost her semifinal match by fall in 1:19 to Ryann Rumsey of Moore to move into the consolation bracket.
Ti Lockwood (138) was eliminated in the consolation semi-finals Saturday where he lost a 2-0 decision to Cole Mahaney of Fort Gibson.
On Friday, he won a 4-3 decision over Jude Stone of Harrah in the quarterfinals before suffering a fall in 5:51 to KJ Evans of Heritage Hall in the semifinals.
Logan Sterling (145) won his first match of the weekend by fall in 3:49 over Corbin Bowie of Tecumseh. He lost by fall in 0:53 to Bryce Dauphin of Tuttle in the quarterfinals before losing bay fall in 1:47 to Gage Gates of Grove.
Chochee Watson (195) won his first match, a 3-2 decision, over Coty Tweety of Madill. He lost a 6-4 sudden victory to William Simpson of Cushing in the semifinals before losing an 8-6 tiebreaker to Melchesidech Porter of Hilldale.
Logan Cole (220) won his first by fall in 1:45 over Grant McBroom of Elk City. He lost by fall in 2:26 to Luke Fortney of Bristow in the quarterfinals and lost a 4-1 tiebreaker to Zack Bosse of Blanchard.
Gage Eaton (120) lost a 10-1 major decision to JJ Head of Tuttle.
Roman Garcia (182) lost by fall in 1:34 to Hunter Mauldin of Harrah.
We will have updates from the tournament as they become available.